Rotary Club surprises second grade teacher with donation

The Rotary Club of Helena surprised Central Elementary School 2nd Grade Teacher Papaipan Rodriquez with a check for $302.20

Rodriquez submitted a request for donation to purchase Picture Dictionaries for her 2nd grade class.

She states that her students will use the dictionaries to learn new words, definitions, spelling and dictionary skills.

"In our second grade class, we are using the writing process and one of the processes is editing. It is difficult to edit our writing without a picture dictionary," she said.

Rotary has been giving Dictionaries to all 3rd grade classes in the Helena area for the past several years. During the fall, Rotary has donated to Literacy programs.

They have also donated $200.00 to the Lewis & Clark Literacy Program for books.