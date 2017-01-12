Youth ride with the pros

It's not just professional cowboys and cowgirls hitting the rodeo this weekend...

Nine Montana high schoolers will get a chance to showcase their skills in the 3rd Annual High School Rough Stock challenge.

The top three bareback riders and top six saddleback riders will compete for a chance to win a trophy buckle awarded by the P-R-C-A rodeo committee.

Now the goal of this rough stock challenge is to give young people a chance to ride with the pros. It also gives the up and comers a chance to get involved and grow up through the ranks to make it in the pros.

Jim Croff, President of the Montana PCRA--Well, it's just giving them the exposure you know and letting them get a feel for how neat it would be to be here I mean it is really worth, they get so excited and so their going to go home and work harder their friends are too to eventually to be able to compete here at Montana pro rodeo circuit.

The rodeo kicks off tomorrow night at the Expo park.