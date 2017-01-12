Browning man facing child abuse charges

Great Falls - A 25-year-old browning man is facing several charges including criminal child endangerment after police discovered him with a 12-year-old who was drunk and high on meth.

After a traffic stop late Wednesday night police discovered the 12-year-old in the drivers and Bengamin Yellowowl in the passenger seat.

An ambulance arrived on scene to treat the child and she then admitted she had taken meth, prescription pills and a shot of alcohol. Yellowowl claimed he and the child were at a hotel together that night and said he knew she was high on meth.

Yellowowl is also facing charges of unlawful transaction with children and sexual abuse of a child.

Yellowowl is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.