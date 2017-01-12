Browning man facing child abuse charges - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Browning man facing child abuse charges

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - A 25-year-old browning man is facing several charges including criminal child endangerment after police discovered him with a 12-year-old who was drunk and high on meth.

After a traffic stop late Wednesday night police discovered the 12-year-old in the drivers and Bengamin Yellowowl in the passenger seat.

An ambulance arrived on scene to treat the child and she then admitted she had taken meth, prescription pills and a shot of alcohol. Yellowowl claimed he and the child were at a hotel together that night and said he knew she was high on meth.

Yellowowl is also facing charges of unlawful transaction with children and sexual abuse of a child. 
Yellowowl is currently being held on a $150,000 bond. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 20 percent of forms against proposed park district

    20 percent of forms against proposed park district

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-18 01:02:02 GMT

    An update on the proposed tax increase for a new "park district" in Great Falls. 

    An update on the proposed tax increase for a new "park district" in Great Falls. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • New Autism School Opening This Fall

    New Autism School Opening This Fall

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:39:36 GMT

    In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state, 

    In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state, 

  • Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks 'climate change' in Glacier Park

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:15:51 GMT

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

  • Hill 57 fire breaks out

    Hill 57 fire breaks out

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:38:30 GMT

    Shortly before three o'clock Monday afternoon, a county-wide fire aid call went out for a fire on hill 57, on the north side of Great Falls. We to confirmed with a resident that the structure was a old barn. Fire crews from Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Malmstrom and even the Montana Air National Guard responded quickly.

    Shortly before three o'clock Monday afternoon, a county-wide fire aid call went out for a fire on hill 57, on the north side of Great Falls. We to confirmed with a resident that the structure was a old barn. Fire crews from Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Malmstrom and even the Montana Air National Guard responded quickly.

  • White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 