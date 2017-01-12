Quiet Waters Initiative meeting held in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Quiet Waters Initiative meeting held in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

Hundreds of people were at Wednesday night's meeting, ready to submit their comments on the proposal. For those of you who may not know what the quiet waters proposal is, an example would be a proposed limitation on the Missouri. This limitation would be from June first to September 15th from the Wolf Creek bridge to Pelican Point, which would only allow water crafts with 10 horse power or less.  

"Quiet waters is our best attempt at preserving the resource for all user groups and perpetuity" said John Sullivan, chairman of Back County Hunters and Anglers.

This is the group that put the quiet waters initiative together. He says that the idea behind these rules is to alleviate stress on Montana's rivers. 

Although many Montanan's believe in protecting our resources, at Wednesday night's meeting a strong majority felt that this proposal is pushing jet boaters out to give outfitters more profit. 

"I've seen the rivers where I can walk across it in float boats and never get my feet wet and I believe it's just another way for out-of-staters to take control and pay for play," said David Thomas a Great Falls resident who is opposed to this initiative. 

KFBB asked Sullivan about this and he assured me that BHA are Montanans wanting to preserve and keep the rivers safe. 

"Many of the streams don't have any regulation whatsoever, so we feel that the growing population and the motorized watercraft we believe these small streams deserve acknowledgment and protection to the future." said Sullivan. 

When the proposal first came to the Fish and Wildlife Commission there was a unanimous vote to move the proposal to public comment due to the presentation of safety issues. However when a game warden was asked about the problems he has seen in region 4 the Great Falls area, he said he has not received any complaints. 

"If you're dumb enough to run your boat up something that you can't run it up than that's on you, but there are rules and regulations already that need to be followed." said Thomas

There are many mixed feelings about this proposal across the state, and the best way to understand the proposal is to read it HERE.

Public comment has been extended until February 12th. Then the Fish and Wildlife Commission will listen and read each comment to make a decision. Link for public comment: http://FWP.mt.gov/

The proposal has not appeared on any Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting agenda as of yet, but we will keep you updated as soon as a date is set. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 20 percent of forms against proposed park district

    20 percent of forms against proposed park district

    Monday, July 17 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-07-18 01:02:02 GMT

    An update on the proposed tax increase for a new "park district" in Great Falls. 

    An update on the proposed tax increase for a new "park district" in Great Falls. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • New Autism School Opening This Fall

    New Autism School Opening This Fall

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:39:36 GMT

    In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state, 

    In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state, 

  • Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks 'climate change' in Glacier Park

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-16 16:15:51 GMT

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

    MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.

  • Hill 57 fire breaks out

    Hill 57 fire breaks out

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:38:30 GMT

    Shortly before three o'clock Monday afternoon, a county-wide fire aid call went out for a fire on hill 57, on the north side of Great Falls. We to confirmed with a resident that the structure was a old barn. Fire crews from Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Malmstrom and even the Montana Air National Guard responded quickly.

    Shortly before three o'clock Monday afternoon, a county-wide fire aid call went out for a fire on hill 57, on the north side of Great Falls. We to confirmed with a resident that the structure was a old barn. Fire crews from Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Malmstrom and even the Montana Air National Guard responded quickly.

  • White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...

  • Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Murder Victim's Mother Wants Answers

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:23 GMT
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
    A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...

  • Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Man stabbed to death in East Glacier Park, suspect in custody

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:19:43 GMT
    Credit: Great Falls TribuneCredit: Great Falls Tribune

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 

    A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old.  We are told the incident happened at a wedding party.   The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time.  A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs. 