Quiet Waters Initiative meeting held in Great Falls

Hundreds of people were at Wednesday night's meeting, ready to submit their comments on the proposal. For those of you who may not know what the quiet waters proposal is, an example would be a proposed limitation on the Missouri. This limitation would be from June first to September 15th from the Wolf Creek bridge to Pelican Point, which would only allow water crafts with 10 horse power or less.

"Quiet waters is our best attempt at preserving the resource for all user groups and perpetuity" said John Sullivan, chairman of Back County Hunters and Anglers.

This is the group that put the quiet waters initiative together. He says that the idea behind these rules is to alleviate stress on Montana's rivers.

Although many Montanan's believe in protecting our resources, at Wednesday night's meeting a strong majority felt that this proposal is pushing jet boaters out to give outfitters more profit.

"I've seen the rivers where I can walk across it in float boats and never get my feet wet and I believe it's just another way for out-of-staters to take control and pay for play," said David Thomas a Great Falls resident who is opposed to this initiative.

KFBB asked Sullivan about this and he assured me that BHA are Montanans wanting to preserve and keep the rivers safe.

"Many of the streams don't have any regulation whatsoever, so we feel that the growing population and the motorized watercraft we believe these small streams deserve acknowledgment and protection to the future." said Sullivan.

When the proposal first came to the Fish and Wildlife Commission there was a unanimous vote to move the proposal to public comment due to the presentation of safety issues. However when a game warden was asked about the problems he has seen in region 4 the Great Falls area, he said he has not received any complaints.

"If you're dumb enough to run your boat up something that you can't run it up than that's on you, but there are rules and regulations already that need to be followed." said Thomas

There are many mixed feelings about this proposal across the state, and the best way to understand the proposal is to read it HERE.

Public comment has been extended until February 12th. Then the Fish and Wildlife Commission will listen and read each comment to make a decision. Link for public comment: http://FWP.mt.gov/

The proposal has not appeared on any Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting agenda as of yet, but we will keep you updated as soon as a date is set.