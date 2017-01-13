Senate Bill 95 ignores inflation costs as it aims to cap cost of - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Senate Bill 95 ignores inflation costs as it aims to cap cost of inmates per day in regional prison facilities

GREAT FALLS -

Senate Bill 95 is going to directly effect the Cascade County Detention Center ,and the Dawson County Correctional Facility. The Montana State Prison currently pays the CCDC a rate of $70.36 per inmate, per day that is housed in the state prison facility. 

In Dawson county they receive $70.24. The issue here is that with a proposed cap on these numbers inflation is not be taken into consideration.

"That's like telling your gas station to freeze their prices right where they are and don't worry about anything else for the next two years." says Tom Green the warden at the Dawson Creek Correctional Facility. 

I asked the department of corrections is there any way that this problem can be alleviated. They told me it was up to the legislature. 

so, if SB 95 passes with the inclusion to cap the inmate rate, as costs for food, clothing and transpiration increases, but the prison rates stay the same, the costs will go straight to county taxes. And that is not something that Green is willing to let happen. 

"If that's what you're gonna do then come get your dam inmates." he says

The DOC has a presentation on its budget scheduled for next Wednesday. 

