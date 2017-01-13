1/12: CMR Defeats GFH in Girls Crosstown Hoops & Additional Basketball Highlights & Scores

Crosstown basketball and additional high school hoops highlights and scores from games held on Thursday, January 12, 2017.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 76, Ronan 48
Bainville 69, Mon-Dak 66
Belgrade 67, Manhattan 63
Belt 70, Geraldine/Highwood 49
Bigfork 83, Thompson Falls 53
Billings Christian 55, Mount Ellis Academy 41
Box Elder 78, Turner 43
Butte 46, Butte Central 36
Choteau 67, Conrad 48
Colstrip 64, St. Labre 59
Columbia Falls 54, Whitefish 42
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Centerville 45
Fort Benton 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47
Frazer 79, Dodson 39
Hamilton 69, Stevensville 57
Harlowton 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 45
Hot Springs 61, Charlo 57
Joliet 53, Roundup 36
Lodge Grass 80, Lame Deer 71
Missoula Sentinel 56, Missoula Big Sky 46
Power 66, Augusta 36
Three Forks 73, Manhattan Christian 68
Twin Bridges 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 39
Valley Christian 45, Seeley-Swan 40
Victor 44, Phillipsburg 39
Wolf Point 48, Glasgow 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Belt 82, Geraldine/Highwood 21
Box Elder 62, Turner 24
Butte Central 57, Butte 32
Centerville 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 45
Columbia Falls 66, Whitefish 22
Dillon 47, Belgrade 42
Fort Benton 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 24
Frazer 69, Dodson 56
Great Falls Central 62, Heart Butte 23
Great Falls Russell 47, Great Falls 44
Hot Springs 35, Charlo 29
Joliet 41, Roundup 35
Lame Deer 82, Lodge Grass 58
Missoula Sentinel 76, Missoula Big Sky 34
Mon-Dak 46, Bainville 29
Ronan 69, Anaconda 47
Scobey 57, Nashua 19
Seeley-Swan 48, Valley Christian 7
Three Forks 76, Manhattan Christian 37
Twin Bridges 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 33
Victor 40, Phillipsburg 27
Wolf Point 53, Glasgow 45
