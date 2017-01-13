1/12: CMR Defeats GFH in Girls Crosstown Hoops & Additional Bask - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/12: CMR Defeats GFH in Girls Crosstown Hoops & Additional Basketball Highlights & Scores

By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
Crosstown basketball and additional high school hoops highlights and scores from games held on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Anaconda 76, Ronan 48
    
Bainville 69, Mon-Dak 66
    
Belgrade 67, Manhattan 63
    
Belt 70, Geraldine/Highwood 49
    
Bigfork 83, Thompson Falls 53
    
Billings Christian 55, Mount Ellis Academy 41
    
Box Elder 78, Turner 43
    
Butte 46, Butte Central 36
    
Choteau 67, Conrad 48
    
Colstrip 64, St. Labre 59
    
Columbia Falls 54, Whitefish 42
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Centerville 45
    
Fort Benton 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47
    
Frazer 79, Dodson 39
    
Hamilton 69, Stevensville 57
    
Harlowton 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 45
    
Hot Springs 61, Charlo 57
    
Joliet 53, Roundup 36
    
Lodge Grass 80, Lame Deer 71
    
Missoula Sentinel 56, Missoula Big Sky 46
    
Power 66, Augusta 36
    
Three Forks 73, Manhattan Christian 68
    
Twin Bridges 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 39
    
Valley Christian 45, Seeley-Swan 40
    
Victor 44, Phillipsburg 39
    
Wolf Point 48, Glasgow 44
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Belt 82, Geraldine/Highwood 21
    
Box Elder 62, Turner 24
    
Butte Central 57, Butte 32
    
Centerville 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 45
    
Columbia Falls 66, Whitefish 22
    
Dillon 47, Belgrade 42
    
Fort Benton 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 24
    
Frazer 69, Dodson 56
    
Great Falls Central 62, Heart Butte 23
    
Great Falls Russell 47, Great Falls 44
    
Hot Springs 35, Charlo 29
    
Joliet 41, Roundup 35
    
Lame Deer 82, Lodge Grass 58
    
Missoula Sentinel 76, Missoula Big Sky 34
    
Mon-Dak 46, Bainville 29
    
Ronan 69, Anaconda 47
    
Scobey 57, Nashua 19
    
Seeley-Swan 48, Valley Christian 7
    
Three Forks 76, Manhattan Christian 37
    
Twin Bridges 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 33
    
Victor 40, Phillipsburg 27
    
Wolf Point 53, Glasgow 45