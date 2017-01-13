1/12: CMR Defeats GFH in Girls Crosstown Hoops & Additional Basketball Highlights & Scores

Crosstown basketball and additional high school hoops highlights and scores from games held on Thursday, January 12, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anaconda 76, Ronan 48



Bainville 69, Mon-Dak 66



Belgrade 67, Manhattan 63



Belt 70, Geraldine/Highwood 49



Bigfork 83, Thompson Falls 53



Billings Christian 55, Mount Ellis Academy 41



Box Elder 78, Turner 43



Butte 46, Butte Central 36



Choteau 67, Conrad 48



Colstrip 64, St. Labre 59



Columbia Falls 54, Whitefish 42



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Centerville 45



Fort Benton 63, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47



Frazer 79, Dodson 39



Hamilton 69, Stevensville 57



Harlowton 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 45



Hot Springs 61, Charlo 57



Joliet 53, Roundup 36



Lodge Grass 80, Lame Deer 71



Missoula Sentinel 56, Missoula Big Sky 46



Power 66, Augusta 36



Three Forks 73, Manhattan Christian 68



Twin Bridges 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 39



Valley Christian 45, Seeley-Swan 40



Victor 44, Phillipsburg 39



Wolf Point 48, Glasgow 44



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belt 82, Geraldine/Highwood 21



Box Elder 62, Turner 24



Butte Central 57, Butte 32



Centerville 49, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 45



Columbia Falls 66, Whitefish 22



Dillon 47, Belgrade 42



Fort Benton 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 24



Frazer 69, Dodson 56



Great Falls Central 62, Heart Butte 23



Great Falls Russell 47, Great Falls 44



Hot Springs 35, Charlo 29



Joliet 41, Roundup 35



Lame Deer 82, Lodge Grass 58



Missoula Sentinel 76, Missoula Big Sky 34



Mon-Dak 46, Bainville 29



Ronan 69, Anaconda 47



Scobey 57, Nashua 19



Seeley-Swan 48, Valley Christian 7



Three Forks 76, Manhattan Christian 37



Twin Bridges 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 33



Victor 40, Phillipsburg 27



Wolf Point 53, Glasgow 45