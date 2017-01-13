Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Capital's Jaley Priddy

For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School. The task to write all of those letters took her about 26 hours.

"Whenever I had free time," Priddy said. "I wrote however many I could that day."

After a close friend of Jaley committed suicide, the senior was inspired to spread encouraging words around her high school's hallways.

"People weren't feeling good about themselves so I wanted to make a difference and show them that they are important," Priddy said.

The messages are short but impactful. Most are three words or less and have phrases such as "You are important", "You are great" and "You are adored".



After completing the cards, teachers involved with Capital's Motivational Behavior Initiative helped Jaley place the notes on lockers.

"Showed me that there are some great people at Capital High School," MBI facilitor and teacher Terri Norway said, "that want to make everyone feel important."

Jaley tried to remain anonymous, but word quickly spread. She received lots of positive feedback from her peers and on social media.

"People that were previously thinking about committing suicide asked if they could share the post," Priddy said.

Jaley hopes her act of kindness starts a new tradition, one that each senior class participates in and around the holiday season.