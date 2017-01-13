Warming temperatures, rain could lead to ice jams and localized flooding

Damaging floods caused by ice jams are a fact of life along many Montana rivers and streams. With warmer conditions expected this coming week, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is reminding residents that the heavy ice covers on waterways could break apart in some areas, producing prime conditions for ice jams and associated flooding.

“Montana experiences the highest number of reported ice jams in the continental US, with most occurring in February and March” said DNRC Director John Tubbs. “Flooding can happen in any community and it can happen quickly. Residents in flood-prone areas should take steps to safeguard their families and property.”

Ada Montague, a water resource planner with DNRC, said the National Weather Service has advised that temperatures around the state are expected to rise above freezing from Jan. 24-26, with rain possible in some areas. Potential impacts from melting snow and rainfall including pooling of water in areas where storm drains or ditches are clogged with snow and ice; pooling of water in low-lying areas; and potential ice jams on small creeks.

Michelle Phillips, a DNRC floodplain specialist, said it’s important that residents living near a river or stream have a flood evacuation plan, and consider the following steps:

Purchase flood insurance . In most cases flood insurance must be purchased 30 days before a flooding event.

Keep extra drinking water on hand . Flooding can compromise local water systems.

Shovel or plow snow away from homes and structures.

Be ready to transport valuables; or, where practical, elevate them.

The Montana All-Hazards Weather Monitor web site offers up-to-date information on stream flows and potential flood conditions: http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/byz/state/current.php?wfo=tfx