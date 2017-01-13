Drought predictions for Montana

December provided significant snows after a record warm November. While valley snow accumulations ranged between 4-12 inches, the high elevation snowpack only started to reach average snow depth by the end of the month.

Similarly, the Snow Water Equivalent levels were almost all below 50% of average at the beginning of December, but by the end of the month were reaching near normal levels.

Lower SWE levels were recorded at sites in the Little Belts, the Dear Lodge Mountains, and the Sapphire, Swan and Lewis Ranges. With January, February, and March still to come the decent winter snowpack and SWE accumulation are anticipated.

The US Drought Monitor shows improved conditions only in the Southeast corner.

This reflects that Montana’s snowpack essentially arrived in one month. Likely improvement is anticipated in the months to come, but long-term trends should not be overlooked with short-term weather changes.

Temperatures for the majority of the state were -2 to - 10 ° F below normal, with Hot Springs tying its record coldest day ever on December 18th with -31° F. One exception to this trend was seen in the Northeast corner of the state where temperatures were 2 - 4 ° F higher than normal in Roosevelt and Daniels counties.

As a reminder, Producers eligible are able to apply for Livestock Forage Disaster loans (LFPs) until Jan. 30, 2017 Read more HERE.