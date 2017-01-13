38th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo

All week we have been bringing you coverage of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit finals and in just under two hours it beings.

These seats are filled wall to wall with families, friends, and competitors

One guy who will be watching the rodeo intently is Jim Sargent. He is the rodeo announcer.

The air is buzzing with excitement. Since these are the finals contestants can't just show up they must actually qualify to compete.

Rodeo sponsor Mike Marzetta said this is best produced rodeo of the year in the state. He said he sponsors the bull riding every night along with a few other events over the weekend. Competition is fierce to get in. And its not just about skill.

"For this particular rodeo its all based on dollars so the prize money they've accumulated over the year that all goes to the year end totals they take the top ten money winners and those people in each event are invited to participate in this rodeo."

He said contestants come from all over the United States and even Canada. Adding January can be a dull month with all the cold weather and snow so having the rodeo at this time is a great way way to get out of the house and maybe even check out something new if you have never been.