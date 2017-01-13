Limo Company gives back to the community

Limousines are often reserved for special occasions like proms--and for some people a limousine ride is often too expensive or out of reach.

However, thanks to one local limo company some Montanans will be getting the ride of a lifetime..to a very special dance this weekend.

Tomorrow, non profit quality life concepts will be hosting its second annual winter formal.

and for the second time, limo company blacked out 406 limo has stepped up to help. They are donating their time and their stretch limo.

As for Quality Life concepts, their clients are mainly people with developmental needs. Who may not ever get a chance to ride in the a limo.

For Co-Owner Julie Perrin she says this is a way for her and her company to give back and help those in need.

"Tomorrow will most likely be the first limo ride for most of them and who doesn't want a limo ride so it's the best to see the excitement on their faces"

She said they will be making two trips with the limo, which is expected to be packed with people.

Last year over 200 people attended the winter formal.