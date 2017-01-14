1/13 Friday Night Basketball Frenzy: Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/13 Friday Night Basketball Frenzy: Highlights & Scores

Posted: Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 83, Two Eagle River 26
    
Baker 50, Ekalaka 40
    
Belt 55, Great Falls JV 43
    
Billings Central 65, Sidney 50
    
Billings Skyview 75, Sheridan, Wyo. 63
    
Billings West 56, Billings Senior 44
    
Bridger 62, Reed Point-Rapelje 54
    
Centerville 70, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 69
    
Columbus 49, Red Lodge 29
    
Cut Bank 82, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 39
    
Deer Lodge 45, Jefferson (Boulder) 27
    
Dutton-Brady 73, Augusta 44
    
Ennis 62, Drummond 35
    
Eureka 66, Troy 65, OT
    
Fairview 71, Bainville 44
    
Frenchtown 76, Polson 75, 2OT
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Circle 40
    
Hardin 100, Lodge Grass 78
    
Harlowton 77, Fromberg 45
    
Hays-Lodgepole 94, Roy-Winifred 51
    
Huntley Project 59, Shepherd 56
    
Jordan 53, Winnett-Grass Range 49
    
Kalispell Flathead 50, Helena Capital 44
    
Kalispell Glacier 48, Helena 31
    
Laurel 73, Glendive 27
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 45, Livingston 39
    
Lima 55, Sheridan 50
    
Lone Peak 57, West Yellowstone 48
    
Malta 60, Glasgow 32
    
Manhattan 45, Big Timber 28
    
Manhattan Christian 79, Gardiner 30
    
Mon-Dak 69, Richey-Lambert 47
    
North Country 51, Lustre Christian 47
    
Northern Cheyenne 83, Custer-Hysham 70
    
Plenty Coups 90, Park City 65
    
Roberts 69, Absarokee 63, OT
    
Rocky Boy 64, Fairfield 47
    
Roundup 56, Forsyth 40
    
Savage 63, Plentywood 51
    
Seeley-Swan 59, Darby 56
    
St. Regis 65, Lincoln 49
    
Sunburst 55, Power 44
    
Terry 59, Melstone 53
    
Twin Bridges 60, Phillipsburg 23
    
Valley Christian 63, Clark Fork 23
    
White Sulphur Springs 45, Shields Valley 44
    
Whitehall 56, Townsend 42
    
Wibaux 55, Broadus 26
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
Havre vs. Browning, ppd.
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 60, Roberts 24
    
Arlee 73, Two Eagle River 10
    
Augusta 33, Dutton-Brady 30
    
Belt 71, Great Falls JV 38
    
Big Timber 50, Manhattan 24
    
Bigfork 59, Thompson Falls 32
    
Billings Central 51, Sidney 25
    
Billings Skyview 47, Sheridan, Wyo. 40
    
Billings West 57, Billings Senior 53
    
Centerville 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 40
    
Choteau 46, Conrad 22
    
Colstrip 64, St. Labre 29
    
Custer-Hysham 40, Northern Cheyenne 38
    
Cut Bank 59, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53
    
Ekalaka 48, Baker 42
    
Ennis 30, Drummond 23
    
Eureka 51, Troy 44
    
Forsyth 47, Roundup 40
    
Frenchtown 59, Polson 32
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 70, Circle 37
    
Glendive 53, Laurel 46
    
Hardin 78, Lodge Grass 43
    
Harlowton 64, Fromberg 27
    
Helena 51, Kalispell Glacier 45
    
Helena Capital 52, Kalispell Flathead 39
    
Huntley Project 40, Shepherd 32
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 47, Livingston 34
    
Lima 57, Sheridan 48
    
Lone Peak 50, West Yellowstone 5
    
Malta 61, Glasgow 32
    
Manhattan Christian 46, Gardiner 17
    
Melstone 55, Terry 40
    
Mon-Dak 56, Richey-Lambert 19
    
North Country 46, Lustre Christian 36
    
North Star 45, Chinook 42
    
Park City 56, Plenty Coups 37
    
Plains 66, Noxon 38
    
Plentywood 39, Savage 30
    
Power 61, Sunburst 30
    
Red Lodge 54, Columbus 52
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 35, Bridger 29
    
Seeley-Swan 72, Darby 36
    
Shields Valley 58, White Sulphur Springs 44
    
Townsend 53, Whitehall 37
    
Turner 56, Big Sandy 26
    
Twin Bridges 60, Phillipsburg 23
    
Valley Christian 63, Clark Fork 23
    
Winnett-Grass Range 53, Jordan 34