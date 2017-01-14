Day 1: Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

Results:

(Courtesy: Montana Pro Rodeo)

Results from the first round of the 38th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Four Seasons Arena, Montana Expo Park, January 13, 2017.

Bareback Riding: 1. Jessy Davis, Power, 85 points on Bar Bandits of J-J Rodeo $2325.91; 2. Chase Erickson, Helena, 79, $1744.43; 3/4/4 Cavan Wrzesinski, Boulder; Blade Elliott, Centreville; and Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 78 points, $581.47 each; 5. Troy Vaira, Culbertson, 76.5; 6. Justin Miller, Billings, 76; 7. Chase Redfield, Opheim, 70; 8. Tucker Zingg, Glendive, 69; 9/10. Skyler Erickson, Powell, WY and Jeffery Zdziarski, Weston, WY, 68; No Score – Luke Wozney, Powell, WY

Team Roping: 1. Casey Tew, Billings/Kory Mytty, Lolo, 4.6, $2325.92 each; 2. Travis Tryan, Billings/John Robertson, Polson, 4.7, $1744.44; 3. Cody Tew, Belgrade/Chase Tryan, Helena, 4.8, $1162.96; 4. Delon Parker, Worden/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY, 5.3, $581.48; Shawn Bessette, Great Falls/Kasper, Roy, Mossleigh, AB, 5.4; 6. Brady Tryan, Huntley/Matt Robertson, Augusta, 6.2; 7. Brady Williams, Hammond/Dylan Johnson, Billings, 104; No Time – Miles Kobold, Shepherd/Josh Hodge, Volborg; Shaw Bird, Cut Bank/Casey Cummins, Lodge Grass; Max Kuttler, American Falls, ID/Ike Folsom, Dillon; Tanner Patzke, Klamath Falls, OR/Sid Sporer, Cody, WY; Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Justin Viles, Cody, WY

High School Challenge:

Bareback Riding – 1. Shawn Perkins, Roberts, 69 points

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1. Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 4 points; No Score – Koby Harwood, Browning and Brycen Williamson, Browning

Steer Wrestling: 1. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, 3.9, $2325.91; 2. Ty Erickson, Helena, 4.1, $1744.43; 3. Mike Gollaher, Cascade, 4.5, $1162.95; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 4.8, $581.47; 5. Kyle Callaway, Billings, 4.9; 6. Josh Boka, Dillon, 5.5; 7. Bill Boyce, Lewistown, 5.8; 8. Reef Mills, Fairfield, 6.2; 9/10. Tony Larsen, Decker and Straws Milan, Cochrane, AB, 6.4 No Times – Denver Roy, Dalemead, AB and Bridger Chambers, Stevensville.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, 82 points on J-J Rodeos In the River, $2325.91; 2. Kendall Green, Cohagen, 80, $1744.43; 3. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 79, $1162.95; 4. Gerald Eash, Trego, 78, $581.47; 5/6. Doug Fitzgerald, Babb and Travis Nelson, Philip, SD, 75; 7. Cody Miller, Dillon, 74; 8. JC DeSaveur, Roberts, 68; 9. CJ Thoreson, Dillon, 66; No Score – Tanner Hollenback, Dillon; Wyatt Hurst, Brockway; and Alan Gobert, Browning.

Tie Down Roping: 1. Austin Barstow, Springview, NE, 9.2, $2325.91; 2. J.C. Crowley, Poplar, 9.3, $1744.43; 3. Rawlee Yamauchi, Grace, ID, 9.5, $1162.95; 4. Logan Hofer, Magrath, AB, 9.9, $581.47; 5/6. Bode Scott, Custer and Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 10.2; 7. Jake Hamilton, Casper, WY, 10.5; 8. Bryant Mikkelson, Buffalo, 11.1; 9. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, 11.2; 10. Chad Johnson, Cut Bank, 20.3; No Times – George Marcenko, Havre; Sam Levine, Wolf Creek.

Barrel Racing: 1. Carmel Wright, Roy, 13.22, $2325.91; 2. Ashley Sudan, Whitefish, 13.26, $1744.43; 3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, 13.29, $1162.95; 4. Lindsay Kruse, Great Falls, 13.32, $581.47; 5. Milee Dailey, Pray, 13.84; 6. Emily Kallenberger, Havre, 14.66; 7. Heather Knerr, Grass Range, 18.37; 8. Becky Fuson, Conrad, 18.44; 9. Lisa Anderson, Bozeman, 18.62; 10. Danielle Wright, Roy, 18.64; 11. Danna Jo Whitford, Browning, 18.69; 12. Mary Walker, Ennis, TX, 23.24

Bull Riding: 1. Gerald Eash, Trego, 72 points on J-J Rodeo, $3198.12; 2. Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, WY 71, $2616.64; No Score – Shane Rummerl, Great Falls; Clay Applegate, Deer Lodge; Andrew Smith, Shawmut; Dustin Jenkins, Missoula; Devon Mitchell, Shepherd; Beau Nordahl, Bozeman; Ty Tescher, Sidney; Cole Wagner, Valier; Luke Gee, Stanford; and Parker Breding, Edgar.