Griz Prepare for University of North Dakota

After blowing out Northern Colorado on Thursday night, tonight - Montana will welcome the North Dakota Fighting Hawks into Dahlberg

Arena. It can't be stated enough how big of an early conference game this is for the Griz. The winner of this game tonight gets sole possession of second place in the Big Sky Conference behind Weber State. UND comes in with the pre-season Big Sky Player of the Year in Quentin Hooker, who has scored 20 points in 4 straight games. For head coach Travis Decuire, stopping and ultimately beating the Hawks tonight begins with his defense.

"Just have to stay in front of them, handle the ball screens," Coach Decuire said. "We have to change up some schemes here and there defensively as they start to get into the flow, we have to take that flow away, and we will mix up some defenders, go length, go speed, go strength, and we will see what works best, and then go down the stretch with that.