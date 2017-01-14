The Saturday afternoon Ranch Rodeo.

The first bear sighting in possibly a century appears to be the big news when a 3 1/2-year-old grizzly bear was confirmed to be roaming in Big Belt Mountains, earlier this summer. Fish, Wildlife and Parks posted on their Facebook page a picture of the bear that was taken at a remote trail FWP was using to monitor wolves. The young bear appeared to be alone and no human contact reported. This is the second sighting of species being in areas they have not been present in for...

