1/14: Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Day 2 Highlights & Results

Highlights and results from the second day of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit held on Saturday, January 14.

Results:

(Courtesy: Montana Pro Rodeo)

Results from the second round of the 38th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Four Seasons Arena, Montana Expo Park, January 14, 2017.

Bareback Riding: 1. Justin Miller, Billings, 87 points on J-J Rodeos Shady Lounge, $2325.91; 2. Jeffery Zdziarski, Weston, WY, 76.5, $1744.43; 3/4. Troy Vaira, Richey and Cavan Wrzesinski, Boulder, 76, $872.21 each; 5/6. Chase Erickson, Helena and Jessy Davis, Power, 75.5; 7. Blade Elliott, Centerville, 73; 8. Tristan Hansen, Victor, 70; 9. Tucker Zingg, Glendive, 69.5; 10. Skyler Erickson, Powell, WY; No Scores – Luke Wozney, Powell, WY and Chase Redfield, Opheim.

Average: 1. Justin Miller 163/2; 2. Jessy Davis 160.5/2; 3. Chase Erickson 154.5/2; 4. Cavan Wrzesinski 154/2

Team Roping: 1. Tanner Patzke, Klamath Falls, OR/Sid Sporer, Cody, WY 4.6, $2325.92 each; 2. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Justin Viles, Cody, WY 4.7, $1744.44; 3. Brady Tryan, Huntley/Matt Robertson, Augusta, 5.0, $1162.96; 4. Cody Tew, Belgrade/Chase Tryan, Helena, 9.3, $581.48; 5. Shawn Bessette, Great Falls/Kasper Roy, Mossleigh, AB, 9.5; 6. Delon Parker, Worden/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY, 10.3; 7. Max Kuttler, American Falls, ID/Ike Folsom, Dillon, 11.0; No times – Shawn Bird, Cut Bank/Casey Cummins, Lodge Grass; Miles Kobold, Shepherd/Josh Hodge, Volborg; Brady Williams, Hammond/Dylan Johnson, Billings; Travis Tryan, Huntley/John Robertson, Polson; and Casey Tew, Belgrade/Kory Mytty, Lolo.

Average: Brady Tryan & Matt Robertson, 11.2/2; 2. Cody Tew & Chase Tryan, 14.1/2; 3. Shawn Bessette & Kasper Roy, 14.9/2; 4. Delon Parker & Ryan Zurcher, 15.6/2

High School Challenge:

Bareback Riding – 1. No Score – Sebastian Hotalen, Belgrade

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1. Houston Brown, Miles City, 66; No Score – Tate Harmon, Powderville and Tyrell Toren, Kalispell.

Steer Wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, Helena, 3.8, $2325.91; 2. Straws Milan, Cochrane, AB, 3.9, $1744.43; 3. Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek, 4.0, $1162.95; 4. Split – Mike Gollaher, Cascade and Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, 4.1, $290.73 each; 5. Denver Roy, Dalemead, AB, 4.8; 6. Josh Boka, Dillon, 5.1; 7. Bill Boyce, Lewistown, 5.5; 8. Reef Mills, Augusta, 6.0; 9. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 8.2; 10. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, 14.4; No Time – Tony Larsen, Decker

Average: 1. Ty Erickson, 7.9/2; 2. Newt Novich, 8.0/2; 3. Mike Gollaher, 8.6/2; 4. Kyle Callaway, 8.9/2.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1/2. Alan Gobert, Browning, 82 points on Sankey Rodeos Hermit and Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge on New West Rodeo Productions’ Black Sun, $2228.99 each; 3. Wyatt Hurst, Brockway, 70, $1356.77; No Scores – Tanner Hollenbeck, Dillon; CJ Thoreson, Dillon; JC DeSaveur, Roberts; Cody Miller, Dillon; Travis Nelson, Philip, SD; Doug Fitzgerald, Babb; Gerald Eash, Trego; Kendall Green, Cohagen; and Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee.

Average: 1. Chase Brooks 161/2; 2/3. Alan Gobert and Tyrell Smith, 82/1; 4. Kendall Green 80/1

Tie Down Roping: 1. Bode Scott, Custer, 8.1, $2325.91; 2. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 8.4, $1744.43; 3. Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 9.5, $1162.95; 4. Split – Jake Hamilton, Casper and Logan Hofer, 9.8, $290.73 each; 5. Chad Johnson, Cut Bank, 10.9; 6. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, 11.0; No Times – George Marcenko, Havre; Bryant Mikkelson, Buffalo; Rawlee Yamauchi, Grace, ID; J.C. Crowley, Poplar; and Austin Barstow, Springview, NE

Average: 1. Bode Scott 18.3/2; 2. Hank Hollenbeck 18.6/2; 3. Logan Hofer 19.7/2; 4. Jake Hamilton 20.3/2

Barrel Racing: 1. Heather Knerr, Grass Range, 13.33, $2325.91; 2. Carmel Wright, Roy, 13.38, $1744.43; 3. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, 13.41, $1162.95; 4. Mary Walker, Ennis, TX, 13.48, $581.47; 5. Danna Jo Whitford, Browning, 13.53; 6. Ashley Sudan, Whitefish, 13.60; 7. Lisa Anderson, Bozeman, 13.66; 8. Becky Fuson, Conrad, 13.68; 9. Milee Dailey, Pray, 13.71; 10. Lindsay Kruse, Great Falls, 18.07; 11. Danielle Wright, Roy, 18.14; 12. Emily Kallenberger, Havre, 18.83

Average: 1. Carmel Wright 26.60/2; 2. Lisa Lockhart 26.70/2; 3. Ashley Sudan 28.86/2; Milee Dailey 27.55/2

Bull Riding: 1. No Qualified Rides

Average: 1. Gerald Eash 72/1; 2. Hawk Whitt 71/1