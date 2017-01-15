1/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, January 14.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlee 65, Charlo 34, OT



Baker 44, Wibaux 37



Billings Central 77, Glendive 36



Butte Central 56, Corvallis 40



Colstrip 59, Huntley Project 44



Columbus 40, Shepherd 35



Darby 58, Clark Fork 38



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Belt 46



Dillon 63, Hamilton 44



Drummond 67, Lima 22



Ennis 52, Harrison-Willow Creek 16



Fairview 44, Plentywood 39



Florence 55, Bigfork 51



Foothills Christian 54, Yellowstone Home School 22



Frazer 94, Froid/Medicine Lake 49



Harlowton 46, Shields Valley 38



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 67, Geraldine/Highwood 56



Hot Springs 62, St. Regis 59



Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Townsend 45



Kalispell Flathead 66, Helena 54



Kalispell Glacier 44, Helena Capital 35



Lame Deer 71, Forsyth 41



Laurel 66, Sidney 39



Livingston 53, Big Timber 45



Lone Peak 84, Sheridan 60



Lustre Christian 50, Dodson 26



Melstone 68, Northern Cheyenne 64



Missoula Hellgate 47, Missoula Big Sky 33



North Star 53, Big Sandy 40



Park City 63, Fromberg 25



Plains 63, Two Eagle River 47



Polson 53, Libby 40



Poplar 70, Harlem 49



Reed Point-Rapelje 48, Absarokee 34



Rocky Boy 70, Havre 42



Savage 59, Culbertson 37



Scobey 69, Wolf Point 59



Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 37



St. Ignatius 76, Troy 56



St. Labre 70, Miles City 67



Sunburst 73, Simms 50



Terry 66, Jordan 63



Whitefish 77, Thompson Falls 62



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absarokee 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 35



Arlee 36, Charlo 24



Belt 83, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 21



Bigfork 60, Florence 49



Billings Central 52, Glendive 40



Broadus 36, Custer-Hysham 34



Butte Central 66, Corvallis 47



Choteau 76, Cut Bank 42



Circle 67, Brockton 28



Clark Fork 50, Darby 40



Colstrip 58, Huntley Project 39



Deer Lodge 50, Three Forks 47



Dillon 45, Hamilton 38



Ennis 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 29



Forsyth 61, Lame Deer 49



Fort Benton 44, Chinook 40



Froid/Medicine Lake 79, Frazer 36



Havre 61, Rocky Boy 29



Helena 67, Kalispell Flathead 58, OT



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, Geraldine/Highwood 19



Kalispell Glacier 31, Helena Capital 26



Laurel 43, Sidney 39



Libby 64, Polson 40



Lincoln 29, Valley Christian 27



Lustre Christian 53, Dodson 43



Malta 54, Shelby 33



Melstone 37, Northern Cheyenne 33



Miles City 61, St. Labre 26



Missoula Hellgate 48, Missoula Big Sky 35



North Star 59, Big Sandy 31



Park City 66, Fromberg 32



Plenty Coups 56, Bridger 36



Plentywood 50, Fairview 40



Poplar 83, Harlem 74



Red Lodge 62, Joliet 30



Roy-Winifred 45, Winnett-Grass Range 37



Savage 48, Culbertson 45



Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 16



Shepherd 41, Columbus 27



Simms 67, Sunburst 17



St. Regis 57, Hot Springs 37



Terry 61, Jordan 48



Thompson Falls 50, Whitefish 33



Townsend 39, Jefferson (Boulder) 29



Wibaux 52, Baker 46



Wolf Point 41, Scobey 39