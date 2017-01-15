1/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, January 14.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 65, Charlo 34, OT
    
Baker 44, Wibaux 37
    
Billings Central 77, Glendive 36
    
Butte Central 56, Corvallis 40
    
Colstrip 59, Huntley Project 44
    
Columbus 40, Shepherd 35
    
Darby 58, Clark Fork 38
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Belt 46
    
Dillon 63, Hamilton 44
    
Drummond 67, Lima 22
    
Ennis 52, Harrison-Willow Creek 16
    
Fairview 44, Plentywood 39
    
Florence 55, Bigfork 51
    
Foothills Christian 54, Yellowstone Home School 22
    
Frazer 94, Froid/Medicine Lake 49
    
Harlowton 46, Shields Valley 38
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 67, Geraldine/Highwood 56
    
Hot Springs 62, St. Regis 59
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Townsend 45
    
Kalispell Flathead 66, Helena 54
    
Kalispell Glacier 44, Helena Capital 35
    
Lame Deer 71, Forsyth 41
    
Laurel 66, Sidney 39
    
Livingston 53, Big Timber 45
    
Lone Peak 84, Sheridan 60
    
Lustre Christian 50, Dodson 26
    
Melstone 68, Northern Cheyenne 64
    
Missoula Hellgate 47, Missoula Big Sky 33
    
North Star 53, Big Sandy 40
    
Park City 63, Fromberg 25
    
Plains 63, Two Eagle River 47
    
Polson 53, Libby 40
    
Poplar 70, Harlem 49
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 48, Absarokee 34
    
Rocky Boy 70, Havre 42
    
Savage 59, Culbertson 37
    
Scobey 69, Wolf Point 59
    
Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 37
    
St. Ignatius 76, Troy 56
    
St. Labre 70, Miles City 67
    
Sunburst 73, Simms 50
    
Terry 66, Jordan 63
    
Whitefish 77, Thompson Falls 62
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 35
    
Arlee 36, Charlo 24
    
Belt 83, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 21
    
Bigfork 60, Florence 49
    
Billings Central 52, Glendive 40
    
Broadus 36, Custer-Hysham 34
    
Butte Central 66, Corvallis 47
    
Choteau 76, Cut Bank 42
    
Circle 67, Brockton 28
    
Clark Fork 50, Darby 40
    
Colstrip 58, Huntley Project 39
    
Deer Lodge 50, Three Forks 47
    
Dillon 45, Hamilton 38
    
Ennis 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 29
    
Forsyth 61, Lame Deer 49
    
Fort Benton 44, Chinook 40
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 79, Frazer 36
    
Havre 61, Rocky Boy 29
    
Helena 67, Kalispell Flathead 58, OT
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, Geraldine/Highwood 19
    
Kalispell Glacier 31, Helena Capital 26
    
Laurel 43, Sidney 39
    
Libby 64, Polson 40
    
Lincoln 29, Valley Christian 27
    
Lustre Christian 53, Dodson 43
    
Malta 54, Shelby 33
    
Melstone 37, Northern Cheyenne 33
    
Miles City 61, St. Labre 26
    
Missoula Hellgate 48, Missoula Big Sky 35
    
North Star 59, Big Sandy 31
    
Park City 66, Fromberg 32
    
Plenty Coups 56, Bridger 36
    
Plentywood 50, Fairview 40
    
Poplar 83, Harlem 74
    
Red Lodge 62, Joliet 30
    
Roy-Winifred 45, Winnett-Grass Range 37
    
Savage 48, Culbertson 45
    
Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 16
    
Shepherd 41, Columbus 27
    
Simms 67, Sunburst 17
    
St. Regis 57, Hot Springs 37
    
Terry 61, Jordan 48
    
Thompson Falls 50, Whitefish 33
    
Townsend 39, Jefferson (Boulder) 29
    
Wibaux 52, Baker 46
    
Wolf Point 41, Scobey 39