A night to remember



Last night was the second annual Quality of Life Concept Masquerade in Great Falls.

An evening filled with formal dresses, pictures, and limos made it a night that won't be easily forgotten.

Going to a formal is almost like a rite of passage and this event for those with special needs was much more than that. Over 300 people attended and it was a chance to feel like royalty.

As the limo rolls up, finely dressed men and lovely ladies are grinning ear to ear with excitement for their winter formal. as tradition goes...pictures were taken before everyone climbs into their luxurious ride donated by Blacked Out 406 limo company.

Dancers showed off their best moves....and literally had a ball.

For one couple Bau Thompson and Jessica Tomsheck...this is a night they could hardly wait to enjoy.

"What i was looking forward to i was so excited about the prom here i knew there was going to be a lot of people and i was so excited about getting ready"

Jessica said dancing together was a dream come true.

"Seeing the room all prettied up and the DJ and the music and seeing my boyfriend tonight here too . "

And of course whats a party without a photo booth to capture the memories? And completing the scene, cup cakes were lining the back wall for everyone to enjoy