Pet of the Week: Buck

Great Falls - If you're looking for a dog who loves to play..but would also guard your home and property, then Buck might be the perfect companion for you. He is available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Buck is a 9-year-old pit bull mix, who loves to play with toys like tennis balls, but he would also make a great guard dog.

Erin Doran, Marketing Director--"He's house trained. He knows how to sit stay, lay down, come, basic commands," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC.

Buck also knows a few other tricks, too. He gets along great with other dogs and cats. However, he would do best in a home with older children or a family who likes to have an active lifestyle.

"Or a single person looking to have a companion to share their life with," said Doran.

If you're interested in adopting Buck, you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the MAAC at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.