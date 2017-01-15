Pet of the Week: Buck

A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the torture and starvation death of a 7-year-old boy.
Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly.
There's a new event coming to Lewistown Friday evening. It's called "Hot Summer Nights," and it's a chance for you to get out and explore Lewistown's downtown district.
A taxidermist's job is to make animals like deer, elk, even bears look as life like as possible once they've been harvested, but in order to make that happen, it takes a lot of time, training, a skilled eye and of course, lots of patience.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
