"Moderate" avalanche danger in West Central Montana

GREAT FALLS -

West Central Montana back country is seeing a moderate rate of avalanche danger according to an advisory.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center advises those venturing into this area should evaluate the snow and terrain carefully and try to identify features of concern.

The advisory adds that human trigger avalanches are possible.

However, this danger rating does not apply to operating ski areas. Travis Craft with the avalanche center said areas of concern include persistent slabs, wind slabs, and loose dry avalanches on steep 35-degree slopes.

