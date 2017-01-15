1/15: Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Day 3 Highlights & Results

Highlights and results from the second day of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit held on Sunday, January 15.

Results:

Bareback Riding: 1. Jessy Davis, Power, 86.5 points on Sankey Rodeo’s Black Tie, $2325.91; 2. Troy Vaira, Richey, 84.5, $1744.43; 3. Chase Erickson, Helena, 84, $1162.95; 4. Justin Miller, Billings, 83, $581.47; 5. Blade Elliott, Centerville, 75; 6. Cavan Wrzesinski, Boulder, 74; 7. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 71; 8. Skyler Erickson, Powell, WY, 56.5; No Scores – Luke Wozney, Powell, WY; Chase Redfield, Opheim; Tucker Zingg, Glendive; Jeffery Zdziarski, Weston, WY

Average: 1. Jessy Davis, 247/3, $3488.87; 2. Justin Miller, 246/32, $2616.65; 3. Chase Erickson, 238/3, $1744.43; 4. Troy Vaira, 237/3, $872.21

Year End – 1. Jessy Davis, $22,712.97; 2. Justin Miller, $19,8988.52

RNCFR Qualifiers: Jessy Davis and Justin Miller

Team Roping: 1. Travis Tryan, Billings/John Robertson, Polson, 4.2, $2325.92 each; 2. Cody Tew, Belgrade/Chase Tryan, Helena, 4.3, $1744.44 each; 3/4. Shawn Bird, Cut Bank/Casey Cummins, Lodge Grass, and Tanner Patzke, Klamath Falls, OR/Side Sporer, Cody, WY, 4.5, $872.22 each; 5. Delon Parker, Worder/Ryan Zurcher, Powell, WY, 4.7; 6. Brady Williams, Hammond/Dylan Johnson, Billings, 4.8; 7 Miles Kobold, Shepherd/Josh Hodge, Volborg, 5.1; No Times – Max Kuttler, American Falls, ID/Ike Folsom, Dillon; Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Justin Viles, Cody, WY; Casey Tew, Belgrade/Kory Mytty, Lolo; Shawn Bessette, Great Falls/Kasper Roy, Mossleigh, AB; and Brady Tryan, Huntley/Matt Robertson, Augusta.

Average: 1. Cody Tew & Chase Tryan, 18.4/3, $3488.87; 2. Delon Parker & Ryan Zurcher, 20.3/3, $2616.65; 3. Travis Tryan & John Robertson, 8.9/2, $1744.43; 4. Tanner Patzke & Sid Sporer, 9.1/2, $872.21

Year End – Header: 1. Cody Tew, $19,189.50; 2. Dustin Bird, $19,185.08

Year End – Heeler: 1. Sid Sporer, $19,021.75; 2. Ryan Zurcher, $15,084.35

RNCFR – Headers – 1. Cody Tew & Dustin Bird

RNCFR – Heelers – 1. Sid Sporer & Chase Tryan

High School Challenge:

Bareback Riding – 1. Shawn Perkins, Roberts 75 points; No Score – Sebastian Hotalen

Saddle Bronc Riding – 1. Tate Harmon, Powderville, 67 points; 2. Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 36; No Score – Houston Brown, Miles City and Tyrell Toren, Kalispell

Steer Wrestling: 1/2. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges and Ty Erickson, 3.8, $2035.17 each; 3. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, 3.9, $1162.95; 4. Straws Milan, Cochrane, AB, 4.0, $581.47; 5. Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek, 4.3; 6. Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 4.4; 7. Reef Mills, Augusta, 4.8; 8. Mike Gollaher, Cascade, 5.1; 9. Josh Boka, Dillon, 6.1; 10. Tony Larsen, Sheridan, WY, 18.0; No Times – Denver Roy, Dalemead, AB; Bill Boyce, Lewistown.

Average: 1. Ty Erickson, 11.7/3, $3488.87; 2. Newt Novich, 11.8/3, $2616.65; 3. Kyle Callaway, 13.2/3, $1744.43; 4. Mike Gollaher, 13.7/3, $872.21

Year End – 1. Ty Erickson $27,955.18; 2. Newt Novich $15,288.48

RNCFR: Ty Erickson and Newt Novich

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, 80 points on J-J Rodeo’s Bullet Proof, $2325.91; 2. JC DeSaveur, Roberts, 79, $1744.43; 3. Gerald Eash, Trego, 78, $1162.95; 4. Kendall Green, Cohagen, 77.5, $581.47; 5. Alan Gobert, Browning, 75; 6. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 66; 7. Cody Miller, Dillon, 61; No Score – Tanner Hollenback, Dillon; CJ Thoreson, Dillon; Wyatt Hurst, Brockway; Travis Nelson, Philip, SD.