Montana Red Cross offers safety tips for severe winter weather

It’s one thing to watch people jump out of a plane; it’s another thing to watch the Wings of Blue parachute team jump out of a plane. And that’s exactly what folks can experience this weekend during the Montana Military Open House. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd. Gates open at 9:30 A.M., shows kick off around 11:00 A.M., and things will wrap up by 6:00 P.M. The weekend is totally free and open to the public; security checks will b...
A natural gas rate increase for NorthWestern Energy customers was unanimously voted 5-0 to be approved by the Montana Public Service Commission on Thursday.
In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
