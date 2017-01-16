Cameron Family Center welcomes it's first families

Today is the big move in day for nine families who have been waiting months for their new home at the Cameron Family Center.

The center can hold up to 34 families. Its director Bill Saloen says each unit can hold five members but if a family has more than five members there are rooms that have a connecting door, allowing those members to stay together.

One of the families moving in is Rebecca Betcher and her five children ages four to 13. They have been waiting for three months to move in. She says her family was evicted for being late on their rent once. But now they have stability.

I'm feeling relieved, it feels really good to have more of our own space and our own bathroom which is really nice we can take baths so my kids are really looking forward to that.



Saloen says families who are currently in temporary housing will be moving in next week. As those families move in more beds open up at the rescue mission. Those will be used for single women needing shelter.

The other bit of interesting news regarding the Cameron Center. A family needing a home doesn't have to be a mom and dad with children. It can be single parents or even grandparents who are raising children in need of a place to stay.