Cameron Family Center welcomes it's first families - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Cameron Family Center welcomes it's first families

Posted: Updated:

Today is the big move in day for nine families who have been waiting months for their new home at the Cameron Family Center. 

The center can hold up to 34 families. Its director Bill Saloen says each unit can hold five members but if a family has more than five members there are rooms that have a connecting door, allowing those members to stay together.

One of the families moving in is Rebecca Betcher and her five children  ages four to 13. They have been waiting for three months to move in. She says her family was evicted for being late on their rent once.  But now they have stability.  

I'm feeling relieved, it feels really good to have more of our own space and our own bathroom which is really nice we can take baths so my kids are really looking forward to that.


Saloen says families who are currently in temporary housing will be moving in next week. As those families move in more beds open up at the rescue mission.  Those will be used for single women needing shelter. 

The other bit of interesting news regarding the Cameron Center.  A family needing a home doesn't have to be a mom and dad with children.  It can be single parents or even grandparents who are raising children in need of a place to stay.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "Wings of Blue" parachute team prepares for Military Open House

    "Wings of Blue" parachute team prepares for Military Open House

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:55:48 GMT

    It’s one thing to watch people jump out of a plane; it’s another thing to watch the Wings of Blue parachute team jump out of a plane. And that’s exactly what folks can experience this weekend during the Montana Military Open House. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd. Gates open at 9:30 A.M., shows kick off around 11:00 A.M., and things will wrap up by 6:00 P.M. The weekend is totally free and open to the public; security checks will b...

    It’s one thing to watch people jump out of a plane; it’s another thing to watch the Wings of Blue parachute team jump out of a plane. And that’s exactly what folks can experience this weekend during the Montana Military Open House. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd. Gates open at 9:30 A.M., shows kick off around 11:00 A.M., and things will wrap up by 6:00 P.M. The weekend is totally free and open to the public; security checks will b...

  • Great Falls Park and Recreation deals with continued drought conditions

    Great Falls Park and Recreation deals with continued drought conditions

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:51:06 GMT

    Dry, hot conditions have made this drought season difficult for many different entities across the state, and the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is no exception. We spoke with the park foreman today, who says this summer has only added to what was a difficult system to manage from the beginning.  "It's tough, this hot weather, it's a losing battle but we do the best we can," says Park Foreman Jay Rowton. Consistently hot temps have made keeping our pa...

    Dry, hot conditions have made this drought season difficult for many different entities across the state, and the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is no exception. We spoke with the park foreman today, who says this summer has only added to what was a difficult system to manage from the beginning.  "It's tough, this hot weather, it's a losing battle but we do the best we can," says Park Foreman Jay Rowton. Consistently hot temps have made keeping our pa...

  • Man survives rollover crash, then killed by oncoming vehicle

    Man survives rollover crash, then killed by oncoming vehicle

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:00:52 GMT
    A man who survived a rollover crash was killed soon after when he was hit by another passing vehicle Thursday night. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner has identified the man as Adam David Zeelee of Helena. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 Thursday Night, just north of Helena. The man was able to get out of his rolled car, stand up and talk to another driver. He was then hit by another car and died from multiple injuries. The driver of th...
    A man who survived a rollover crash was killed soon after when he was hit by another passing vehicle Thursday night. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner has identified the man as Adam David Zeelee of Helena. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 Thursday Night, just north of Helena. The man was able to get out of his rolled car, stand up and talk to another driver. He was then hit by another car and died from multiple injuries. The driver of th...

  • When is hot too hot for your dog? One vet says 70 degrees

    When is hot too hot for your dog? One vet says 70 degrees

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-07-21 11:59:49 GMT

    Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly. 

    Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly. 

  • A $2 rate increase may be in store for NorthWestern Energy Customers

    A $2 rate increase may be in store for NorthWestern Energy Customers

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:52:56 GMT

    A natural gas rate increase for NorthWestern Energy customers was unanimously voted 5-0 to be approved by the Montana Public Service Commission on Thursday.

    A natural gas rate increase for NorthWestern Energy customers was unanimously voted 5-0 to be approved by the Montana Public Service Commission on Thursday.

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

  • Bullock For President? Governor Creates Federal PAC

    Bullock For President? Governor Creates Federal PAC

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:44:55 GMT
    Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...
    Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...

  • White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...