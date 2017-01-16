Tester Introduces #EmployMT

On Monday, Montana House representatives were the first to be introduced to #EmployMT.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester's plan to create jobs and strengthen the economy in the Treasure State.

Senator Tester began by thanking Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen for welcoming him to address state representatives but expressed his disappointment with the state Senate for not allowing him to do the same.

Senator Testers #EmployMT plan includes investing in infrastructure, strengthening Montana’s broadband connectivity in order to attract businesses, and addressing fair trade- an area the senator says he and the new presidential administration agree on.

“President elect Trump and I agree that we need to make sure that America has fair trade,” says Senator Tester. “And as part of my ‘Employ Montana’ plan I look forward to working with the president elect to develop trade policies that ensure that Montana producers get a fair shake while protecting American workers. We make a superior product and we are proud to see ‘made in America’ slapped on that label.”

According to Senator Tester, farmers and Montana’s timber industry will be amongst those that will benefit from more fair trade.

The senator also called for Montana’s representatives to find a solution for healthcare that would be fair, cost effective and work for all Montanans. He acknowledged the fact that folks aren't happy with the system in place but went over the consequences of a repeal of public healthcare at the federal level.