Bill Would Give Firefighters Better Health Coverage - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Bill Would Give Firefighters Better Health Coverage

Posted: Updated:

Friday, a Senate committee listened to a bill that would financially protect our states firefighters from harm to their health because of exposure on the job.

 Under the bill, firefighters who develop lung related cancer from exposure on the job would’t have to worry about how to pay for medical expenses.

As the bill was being heard, Jason Baker, a fire fighter in Great Falls was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. He is one of the people that this bill would aim to protect.

"Over a 20 or 30 year career you are exposed to a certain level of toxins and we know it now,” said Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Steve Hester.

Most states have passed laws that would help firefighters financially if they develop lung cancer from exposure on the job. But Montana is one of the few remaining states that doesn’t have protections in place. Senator Pat Connell wants to change that.

“It’s just the last thing that I want to think about if I had to fight for my life is how I’m going to get it covered,” said Helena firefighter Dave Malowski.

Senator O’Connell says the specifications of the bill create a clear presumption that a firefighters poor lung health would be because of exposure on the job through physicals, medical examinations and stipulations. That would eliminate the possibility of poor health because of family history or tobacco use, for example.

While no opponents testified for this bill, committee members questioned, why only help out fire fighters?

“People have the ability to recognize every single chemical that they have in the shop and store it properly when we go into a fire we have absolutely no control what we are going to run into,” said Malowski.

The bill would use percentage of taxes collected through fire insurance premiums for funding.

Proponents said they are confident in having sufficient support on both sides of the aisle.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "Wings of Blue" parachute team prepares for Military Open House

    "Wings of Blue" parachute team prepares for Military Open House

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:55:48 GMT

    It’s one thing to watch people jump out of a plane; it’s another thing to watch the Wings of Blue parachute team jump out of a plane. And that’s exactly what folks can experience this weekend during the Montana Military Open House. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd. Gates open at 9:30 A.M., shows kick off around 11:00 A.M., and things will wrap up by 6:00 P.M. The weekend is totally free and open to the public; security checks will b...

    It’s one thing to watch people jump out of a plane; it’s another thing to watch the Wings of Blue parachute team jump out of a plane. And that’s exactly what folks can experience this weekend during the Montana Military Open House. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 22nd and 23rd. Gates open at 9:30 A.M., shows kick off around 11:00 A.M., and things will wrap up by 6:00 P.M. The weekend is totally free and open to the public; security checks will b...

  • Great Falls Park and Recreation deals with continued drought conditions

    Great Falls Park and Recreation deals with continued drought conditions

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:51:06 GMT

    Dry, hot conditions have made this drought season difficult for many different entities across the state, and the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is no exception. We spoke with the park foreman today, who says this summer has only added to what was a difficult system to manage from the beginning.  "It's tough, this hot weather, it's a losing battle but we do the best we can," says Park Foreman Jay Rowton. Consistently hot temps have made keeping our pa...

    Dry, hot conditions have made this drought season difficult for many different entities across the state, and the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is no exception. We spoke with the park foreman today, who says this summer has only added to what was a difficult system to manage from the beginning.  "It's tough, this hot weather, it's a losing battle but we do the best we can," says Park Foreman Jay Rowton. Consistently hot temps have made keeping our pa...

  • Man survives rollover crash, then killed by oncoming vehicle

    Man survives rollover crash, then killed by oncoming vehicle

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:00:52 GMT
    A man who survived a rollover crash was killed soon after when he was hit by another passing vehicle Thursday night. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner has identified the man as Adam David Zeelee of Helena. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 Thursday Night, just north of Helena. The man was able to get out of his rolled car, stand up and talk to another driver. He was then hit by another car and died from multiple injuries. The driver of th...
    A man who survived a rollover crash was killed soon after when he was hit by another passing vehicle Thursday night. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner has identified the man as Adam David Zeelee of Helena. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 Thursday Night, just north of Helena. The man was able to get out of his rolled car, stand up and talk to another driver. He was then hit by another car and died from multiple injuries. The driver of th...

  • When is hot too hot for your dog? One vet says 70 degrees

    When is hot too hot for your dog? One vet says 70 degrees

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-07-21 11:59:49 GMT

    Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly. 

    Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly. 

  • A $2 rate increase may be in store for NorthWestern Energy Customers

    A $2 rate increase may be in store for NorthWestern Energy Customers

    Friday, July 21 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-07-21 18:52:56 GMT

    A natural gas rate increase for NorthWestern Energy customers was unanimously voted 5-0 to be approved by the Montana Public Service Commission on Thursday.

    A natural gas rate increase for NorthWestern Energy customers was unanimously voted 5-0 to be approved by the Montana Public Service Commission on Thursday.

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

  • Bullock For President? Governor Creates Federal PAC

    Bullock For President? Governor Creates Federal PAC

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:44:55 GMT
    Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...
    Governor Steve Bullock has been tabbed as the top Democratic governor to potentially run against President Trump in 2020 by The New York Times. During a meeting with reporters, Bullock said he's seeking to add his voice to the national conversation on many issues, but it was premature to start talking about a presidential race. Wednesday, Bullock told KFBB he is still focused on his job leading Montana, but says the country can learn a lot from the way things are done in the Treasur...

  • White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    White House: Budget deficit to spike to $702B

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:34:06 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.

  • Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Industrial hemp new star crop in Montana agriculture

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:33:26 GMT
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
    "It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...