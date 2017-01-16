Bill Would Give Firefighters Better Health Coverage

Friday, a Senate committee listened to a bill that would financially protect our states firefighters from harm to their health because of exposure on the job.

Under the bill, firefighters who develop lung related cancer from exposure on the job would’t have to worry about how to pay for medical expenses.

As the bill was being heard, Jason Baker, a fire fighter in Great Falls was undergoing treatment for lung cancer. He is one of the people that this bill would aim to protect.

"Over a 20 or 30 year career you are exposed to a certain level of toxins and we know it now,” said Great Falls Fire Rescue Chief Steve Hester.

Most states have passed laws that would help firefighters financially if they develop lung cancer from exposure on the job. But Montana is one of the few remaining states that doesn’t have protections in place. Senator Pat Connell wants to change that.

“It’s just the last thing that I want to think about if I had to fight for my life is how I’m going to get it covered,” said Helena firefighter Dave Malowski.

Senator O’Connell says the specifications of the bill create a clear presumption that a firefighters poor lung health would be because of exposure on the job through physicals, medical examinations and stipulations. That would eliminate the possibility of poor health because of family history or tobacco use, for example.

While no opponents testified for this bill, committee members questioned, why only help out fire fighters?

“People have the ability to recognize every single chemical that they have in the shop and store it properly when we go into a fire we have absolutely no control what we are going to run into,” said Malowski.

The bill would use percentage of taxes collected through fire insurance premiums for funding.

Proponents said they are confident in having sufficient support on both sides of the aisle.