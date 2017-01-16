Bill seeks to overturn city bans on cell phone use

Montana cities may lose their ability to ban the use of cell phones while driving. That's if House bill 194 becomes law.

In October of 2016, Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly told KFBB, "I want Great Falls to have a reputation for the fact that you do not use a cell phone unless it's an emergency."

Shortly after he shared this comment, the Great Falls city commission adopted stricter penalties on its ban on cell phone use while driving.

Representative Jeremy Trebas of Great Falls is proposing a bill that would prevent local governments from creating restrictions on cell use while driving. He's doing it because he says these bans don't work.

"If we’re doing this in the name of safety, I wonder why we're fining people $200-$300,” Trebas said. “And in one city in Montana we're instituting 20-40 hours of volunteer service.”

That city he's referring to is Great Falls.

"I don't consider us going head to head,” Kelly said. “Unfortunately, there are people that disagree with a lot of the things that we do and it just comes down the terms of what is the best thing we can put in place? Right now, the city commission has decided this [ban] is the best thing."

In regard to his proposed solution to distracted driving, Trebas said “there is probably a solution out there, but unfortunately we haven’t found it yet.”

Great Falls is one of 10 Montana cities with a reputation of having no tolerance for distracted driving. Those include Billings, Helena, Missoula, Butte and Bozeman.

"It's always nice to have friends in the room, but at the same time, this is the right thing for Great Falls,” Kelly said.” And if you asked the individuals in communities where they have cell phone bans in place--their comment would be the same, ‘it makes sense’."

If HB 194 passes and overturns city bans on cell phone use while driving, local law enforcement would just continue enforcing state traffic laws that drivers might violate as a result of using an electronic device.

The House Judiciary committee will hold a hearing on the bill Tuesday morning. Kelly told KFBB the city’s Assistant Attorney, who wrote the resolution on the cell phone ban, will be in attendance along with a letter from the Chief of the Great Falls Police Department.