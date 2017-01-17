Poor air quality alert

An air quality alert across the state since Friday has been deemed poor at some point or another.

Matter of fact, here in Great Falls and Helena the air quality has been deemed "bad."

It's affecting residents other than children or the elderly. There are now several burning restrictions in place. Unless you have a permit you cannot use wood burning stoves while the air quality alert is in effect.

We spoke with the National Weather Service and found out it's an inversion causing the alerts.

As for the the future: Cassell went on to say and as Ted mentioned as well that inversion could break as early as tomorrow.