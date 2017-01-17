Poor air quality alert

Government agencies aim to kill or remove up to 900 wild bison from Yellowstone National Park as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the animals' annual migration into Montana.
Last year, the Belt Huskies football team finished it's season at 5-4 after losing in the first round of the Class C '8-Man' playoffs to Fairview, and they are hoping to make it back there again for the fourth time in a row.
20 Great Falls High football players volunteer to help out during a youth camp. In turn, the players learned how to coach
Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly.
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
