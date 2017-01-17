Johnston sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Nicole Waller

Cody Johnston was arrested in August of 2015 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and mother of three, Nicole Waller.

Cascade County's District Court Judge Elizabeth Best presided over the trial which took place in Sidney back in October.

Tuesday, he was sentenced by that same judge here in the cascade county court house.

Judge Best sentenced Johnston to life in prison for one count deliberate homicide and 10 years for one count tampering with evidence. It will be served consecutively. This sentence does mean that Johnston will become eligible for parole.

However, Judge Best said that she believes Johnston is a threat to others and did not show any remorse to Waller's family. She gave the specific example of Johnston not giving up the location of Waller's body.

Family members of Nicole read letters to the court, stating that this sentencing does not give them closure as they still do not know where there loved one is.

Johnston is still saying he is innocent and plans to appeal the conviction.