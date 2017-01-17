Great Falls Man Dies in Crash

One person is dead and Highway 12 was shut down for hours after a violent crash just outside East Helena. MHP Trooper Amanda Villa says a sedan was traveling eastbound while a semi truck was traveling westbound on Highway 12. The sedan drifted into the westbound lane and collided with the semi head on around 9:45am.

40 year old Kris Harrison of Great Falls, the driver of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Villa said the road had to be closed for most of the day due to the amount of damage however, it was cleared Tuesday afternoon.