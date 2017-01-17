Re-branding of the University of Great Falls

We've been reporting on many exciting changes coming to the Great Falls community this month.. And now, the University of Great Falls is added to that list, with a new name!

This is this part of President Tony Aretz big bold vision for the future of the school.

But one of the big questions is how much is this going to cost? Aretz said that some of the cost of re-branding things like athletic wear are already in the yearly budget because those things have to replaced periodically.

"We haven't estimated all those costs yet but I went through a similar thing at my previous institution and it was about $250,000 all in that we were going to have to spend to change signage get new stationary change our website."

At the meeting he says they will find out how much Providence Saint Joseph Health will be investing in the project. After that its all fund raising. He says freshening up the look of the school is going to help appeal to students coming out of high school.

He's hoping these students will then want to stay in the state to work in their fields.

So one of the questions why? The subject of re-branding has been on and off the table since the 1990's. But there was always a reason why its wasn't the right time until now.

They're in partnership with Providence Saint Joseph Health. So over the next five years they are planning to build a "School of Health Professionals."

"Providence Saint Joseph Health has 40,000 nurses right now. 25% of those are going to need to be replaced over the next ten years and we don't even graduate enough nurses on the west coat to fill filled their needs."

This partnership provides students with more supports after college

He also says that re-branding and bringing in more programs like this and others, will attract more students right out of high school.



