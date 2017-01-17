"Pussyhat Project": Standing for Women's rights

On Saturday, thousands plan to participate in the "Women's March on Washington"--all while wearing pink hats. It's a women's rights movement that has spread across the nation, and now, right here in Montana.

Some may say pink isn’t a strong color. But women like Samantha Decker would disagree.

"That’s something that we can all proudly display and say, 'hey we're pink and we're not weak we're strong, and we're united, and we're all wearing these hats," Decker said.

Decker is one of those thousands who've made pink hats as part of the “Pussyhat Project." And she's not the only one. Great Falls city commissioner Tracy Houck is also joining the movement.

"I'm wearing the hat because I stand up for women and I stand up for women who have been abused and have been called names, and they've been treated unfairly," Houck said.

The march in D.C. and at state capitals across the country is scheduled the day after Donald Trump's inauguration to send a message that women's rights are important.

"This gives us a chance to all come together at the same time and the same location and raise our hands in support of being able to make a change," Houck said.

Some are raising their eyebrows at the name "Pussyhat Project". The word was chosen because supporters want to reclaim the term as a means of empowerment.

"Obviously it's got connotations to it, and we're taking back that word," Decker said.

It doesn't matter if your pink hat is made of fleece or yarn. Houck and Decker would tell you all that matters is that it looks strong.

There's also a march in Helena that's happening on Saturday to show solidarity with the Washington D.C. event. The “Women's March on Montana” will start at noon. Participants will meet at 8th Avenue between Roberts St. and Sanders St. heading to the state capital building.