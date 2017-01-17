CMR Rustlers host Cheer Camp - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

CMR Rustlers host Cheer Camp

Posted: Updated:

Ready your cheering voice, and muster some school spirit, it's time for the CMR Rustlers Cheer Camp!

Hosted by the CMR High School Cheerleaders, the camp brings awareness to cheerleading while teaching kids dances, motions, jumps and and cheers. 

Seniors Cheyenne Hall and Garrity Wright say they're excited to help at this year's camp and show kids what cheerleading is really like. And for junior Zoey Keel, the camp is not only a chance for her to teach the kids, but also another opportunity to learn leadership skills from seniors on the team. 

The camp is open to boys and girls, and will take place on Saturday, January 21st from 8:30 to 11:30am. Kids will get a camp t-shirt, snack, and learn a dance to perform at the Varsity game that night at 4:30pm. The camp will take place in the CMR Fieldhouse. 

Participants are asked to register by January 19th, but you can register the day of. First come first serve for the t-shirts. To register, click here

