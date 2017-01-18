1/17: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

High school basketball highlights and scores for games held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Baker 68, Lame Deer 62
Bridger 64, Broadview-Lavina 43
Ennis 100, Gardiner 72
Great Falls Central 67, Dutton-Brady 61
Lone Peak 61, Harrison-Willow Creek 59
Missoula Loyola 55, Florence 43
Plains 74, Thompson Falls 54
Rocky Boy 69, Conrad 38
Sidney 73, Poplar 70
Turner 59, Dodson 57
Whitehall 67, Big Timber 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Florence 72, Missoula Loyola 51
Great Falls Central 58, Dutton-Brady 25
Lame Deer 69, Baker 61
Lone Peak 51, Harrison-Willow Creek 25
Poplar 58, Sidney 40
Rocky Boy 61, Conrad 41
St. Regis 44, Charlo 40
Thompson Falls 38, Plains 31
Turner 56, Dodson 30
