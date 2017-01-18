1/17: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

High school basketball highlights and scores for games held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Baker 68, Lame Deer 62



Bridger 64, Broadview-Lavina 43



Ennis 100, Gardiner 72



Great Falls Central 67, Dutton-Brady 61



Lone Peak 61, Harrison-Willow Creek 59



Missoula Loyola 55, Florence 43



Plains 74, Thompson Falls 54



Rocky Boy 69, Conrad 38



Sidney 73, Poplar 70



Turner 59, Dodson 57



Whitehall 67, Big Timber 49



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Florence 72, Missoula Loyola 51



Great Falls Central 58, Dutton-Brady 25



Lame Deer 69, Baker 61



Lone Peak 51, Harrison-Willow Creek 25



Poplar 58, Sidney 40



Rocky Boy 61, Conrad 41



St. Regis 44, Charlo 40



Thompson Falls 38, Plains 31



Turner 56, Dodson 30