1/17: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
High school basketball highlights and scores for games held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Baker 68, Lame Deer 62
    
Bridger 64, Broadview-Lavina 43
    
Ennis 100, Gardiner 72
    
Great Falls Central 67, Dutton-Brady 61
    
Lone Peak 61, Harrison-Willow Creek 59
    
Missoula Loyola 55, Florence 43
    
Plains 74, Thompson Falls 54
    
Rocky Boy 69, Conrad 38
    
Sidney 73, Poplar 70
    
Turner 59, Dodson 57
    
Whitehall 67, Big Timber 49
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Florence 72, Missoula Loyola 51
    
Great Falls Central 58, Dutton-Brady 25
    
Lame Deer 69, Baker 61
    
Lone Peak 51, Harrison-Willow Creek 25
    
Poplar 58, Sidney 40
    
Rocky Boy 61, Conrad 41
    
St. Regis 44, Charlo 40
    
Thompson Falls 38, Plains 31
    
Turner 56, Dodson 30