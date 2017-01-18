Helena air quality report

The 24 hour air quality forecast for the Helena area as of 11:00 am on January 18 will remain at a POOR stage. A POOR air quality stage means that particulate levels have not improved or have worsened, and are not expected to improve over the next 24 hours.

Particulate level are in exceedance of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.



BURNING RESTRICTIONS:

When the Health Department declares a Poor stage:



A person may not operate a solid fuel burning device such as a wood stove or fireplace unless:



-The Department has granted an exemption for this year's monitoring season,



-The solid fuel burning device is certified by the EPA as having PM 2.5 emission rates of less than 7.5 grams per hour. The stove must be operating properly and in accordance with the manufacturer's guidelines. The device shall not exceed emissions of more than 20% opacity.



-A person may not idle diesel or locomotive engines for over two hours in any 12-hour period,



-A person may not operate an incinerator.



For more information about obtaining an exemption, please contact the Environmental Services Division at 447-8351.



HEALTH ADVISORY:



The health department would like to inform residents that sensitive individuals, such as children, the elderly, and those with aggravated heart or lung disease and cardiopulmonary disease may experience an increased likelihood of respiratory symptoms. State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion and everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.



For more air quality information, you may visit the Lewis and Clark Public Health Department's website at http://www.HelenaAir.org