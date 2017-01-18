Scammers using GFPD phone number to steal money - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Scammers using GFPD phone number to steal money

GREAT FALLS -

The Great Falls Police Department wants to warn people of a new scam that has hit the Electric City. 

It was reported that a phone scam has called Great Falls residents, and the number shows up as the police department's phone number. They released this message on their Facebook page earlier Wednesday. 

"We want you to be aware that the Great Falls Police Department is not part of any scam or would ask for any money from anyone in the community." said Lt. Mahlum
 

Lt. Mahlum says that scammers can use computer programming and apps to make the number appear as the police department of any other local businesses. Don't give any information over the phone to these types of callers, and if you receive a call you should call the police. 

