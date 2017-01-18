Montanans express concern on Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education

Betsy DeVos, Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Education, was met with a harsh reality check of what this role might entail. Some onlookers including teachers around the nation have criticized DeVos for her ideas on public education.

Teachers across the county were wearing red Thursday to show their support for public education and sending a message to their senators to vote no for Betsy DeVos for secretary of education.

"I think accountability is highly important and I support accountability for all schools." said DeVos yesterday at her confirmation hearing.

Her ideals on public education has sparked concern with many educators. Elsie Arntzen the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction says that no matter who is the secretary of education she will work to make sure Montana students are getting the best education.

"I promise that I will have a productive relationship with them as well as our congressional delegation because that's what Montanans deserve."

And as many teachers are writing to their senators, Montanans are no different. Senator Tester .and after meeting with DeVos, shared his thoughts on what needs to be done to protect students.



"It is critically important that we have a leader of our public education system in this country that understands the importance of public education and is ready to build-not detract-on its ability to educate our next generation."said Tester



Senator Daines who met with DeVos earlier in the month said: "I look forward to watching her shape the department of education to increase local control of our schools, with policies that originate with the parents, teachers and administrators who are closest to the classroom."

The Montana Educators Association said they are also reaching out to teachers around the state encouraging them to write to Senator Daines and Tester to vote no on DeVos's appointment.