Bridal Extravaganza celebrates new variety, over two decades in Great Falls

The Bridal Extravaganza, hosted and organized by The Bride's Shoppe, is gearing up for another incredible event in Great Falls. This year's extravaganza will take place on Sunday, January 22nd.

The exhibition begins at 11:00am, and the style show will kick off at 1:30pm. The event will take place at the Civic Center in Great Falls.

Organizers Sue Erickson and Michelle Payton say every year has been incredibly successful, but this year in particular they are excited for the immense variety that will be on display both during the exhibition and during the style show. Brides-to-be can taste some cake samples, take a look at venues, smell the flowers and last, but certainly not least, look at some amazing wedding dresses.

Tickets are $8 at the door, but engaged couples can get free VIP tickets. Organizers ask if you are planning on getting those free tickets, to register ahead of time here.