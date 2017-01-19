Update: air quality updated to "watch" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Update: air quality updated to "watch"

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Air quality alert in the Helena valley has been upgraded to a "watch" level but still many people are violating air quality regulations and could face a hefty fine.

 According to Lewis and Clark County public health nearly 60 air quality violations were issued to  Helena residents, due to people burning wood in their fireplaces, or using wood stoves. 

Environmental health specialists patrol areas whenever air quality is poor, looking for people contributing to the smog.
This month alone 10 out of 18 days the air quality has been poor, and if you continue to use those wood stoves and fireplaces you could pay a serious price.

Jay Plant, environmental health specialist, says that there is a way to get around being fined. If you are a low-income resident and person with disabilities could apply for special permit at the city county building.

