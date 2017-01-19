Spraker's bond request denied

Great Falls - A judge has denied reducing bail for a Great Falls man arrested late last year on 25 counts of sexual abuse of children.Ryan Spraker was arrested after police found massive amounts of child porn on his laptop. Spraker's lawyer argued that his bail be reduced from $100,000 to $15-$20,000. Judge Thomas McKittrick's reasoning for not reducing the bail is because the crimes Spraker is accused of are very serious. Spraker entered a not guilty plea last year, and his trial has been set for November 17, 2017.