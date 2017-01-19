MAGIE expo jump-off - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

MAGIE expo jump-off

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
For the 38th year in a row the Montana Agricultural and Industrial Expo or "MAGIE" filled the four seasons arena with everything ag related.

This year there is a giant screen on display that will make sure you're not missing a beat. Thousands will walk through the expo this weekend, with many eyes on the 'Magie-tron'. The jumbo screen will be view-able from most areas and the idea behind it is to keep people from missing a beat.


This is just one of the new things event coordinator Gary Vik is excited about. He says MAGIE plays an important role to the city of Great Falls.
Thousands are expected to walk the aisles at the four seasons arena  this weekend, with more than 200 vendors on site.


Everything from farming technology to livestock handling equipment will be on display. 
MAGIE wraps up tomorrow at 5pm.

