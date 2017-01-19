Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: CMR's Max Sechena

From the football field and the wrestling mat -

"I just know he's always out helping people," said senior wrestler Deven Altenburg-Lasher.

-to his school and community -

"He volunteers what little time he does have to helping improve other peoples quality of life," said wrestling coach Aaron Jensen.

-and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.

"If you have the ability to make a difference for some of these people, you want to take that opportunity," Sechena said.

His long list of accomplishments only starts with being ranked first in his class,

"Always in a good mood, always has a good attitude, always getting good grades, helping out people in the community. When you point to what you want a student athlete to be, I think Max really fits all those templates," Coach Jensen said.

He's also a member of the National Honor Society, student government, the Science Bowl team, and a volunteer at the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

"It's a good example for us that you can be a good student athlete, you can achieve both in the athletic fields and in the classroom," Coach Jensen said.

"We see it and we're like, 'alright, we have to step in and play a bigger role.' He's just a great leader and leads by example," Altenberg-Lasher added.

It more recently extends to an honor that Max says is above all else: an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Max is also waiting to hear back from West Point, but either way, he'll spend the next four years receiving an education on top of military training. After graduation, Max says he plans to serve a full twenty year career in whatever branch he joins.

"I see it as an opportunity to go out and find some meaningful work in the world. I'm really looking forward to that because that's what my life has been driven towards - is trying to help people and trying to make a difference for my country," Sechena said.

From the small town of Great Falls to the whole United States of America, Max is a true example of what it means to give back.