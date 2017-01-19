1/19: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from basketball games held on Thursday, January 19th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 46
Gardiner 80, Shields Valley 44
Geraldine/Highwood 49, Foothills Christian 47
Jordan 73, Ekalaka 62
Laurel 34, Billings Central 32
Missoula Hellgate 71, Frenchtown 54
Poplar 71, Wolf Point 60
Power 48, Valier 46
Sidney 54, Glasgow 47
Three Forks 63, Big Timber 57
Troy 41, Noxon 32
Whitehall 65, Anaconda 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anaconda 39, Whitehall 34
Bigfork 58, Eureka 30
Billings Senior 60, Billings Skyview 27
Bridger 41, Roberts 27
Columbia Falls 44, Kalispell Glacier 40
Columbus 31, Shepherd 29
Dutton-Brady 46, Sunburst 34
Foothills Christian 41, Geraldine/Highwood 18
Frenchtown 46, Missoula Hellgate 29
Helena 51, Helena Capital 41
Hot Springs 50, Two Eagle River 32
Jordan 52, Ekalaka 48
Power 37, Valier 31
Red Lodge 61, Forsyth 50
Ronan 74, St. Ignatius 16
Simms-Augusta 60, Heart Butte 50
St. Regis 55, Clark Fork 53
Three Forks 62, Big Timber 43
Troy 56, Noxon 25
