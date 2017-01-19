1/19: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Highlights and scores from basketball games held on Thursday, January 19th.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 46
    
Gardiner 80, Shields Valley 44
    
Geraldine/Highwood 49, Foothills Christian 47
    
Jordan 73, Ekalaka 62
    
Laurel 34, Billings Central 32
    
Missoula Hellgate 71, Frenchtown 54
    
Poplar 71, Wolf Point 60
    
Power 48, Valier 46
    
Sidney 54, Glasgow 47
    
Three Forks 63, Big Timber 57
    
Troy 41, Noxon 32
    
Whitehall 65, Anaconda 47
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Anaconda 39, Whitehall 34
    
Bigfork 58, Eureka 30
    
Billings Senior 60, Billings Skyview 27
    
Bridger 41, Roberts 27
    
Columbia Falls 44, Kalispell Glacier 40
    
Columbus 31, Shepherd 29
    
Dutton-Brady 46, Sunburst 34
    
Foothills Christian 41, Geraldine/Highwood 18
    
Frenchtown 46, Missoula Hellgate 29
    
Helena 51, Helena Capital 41
    
Hot Springs 50, Two Eagle River 32
    
Jordan 52, Ekalaka 48
    
Power 37, Valier 31
    
Red Lodge 61, Forsyth 50
    
Ronan 74, St. Ignatius 16
    
Simms-Augusta 60, Heart Butte 50
    
St. Regis 55, Clark Fork 53
    
Three Forks 62, Big Timber 43
    
Troy 56, Noxon 25