Inauguration: Greg Finds the Swag!

You can't come to Washington DC on any given day and not go home with any memorabilia, but this being an inaugural year, there is plenty of memorabilia to be had.

People stocking up on any and everything they could get including sweatshirts, umbrellas, magnets, stickers, and even bobble heads.

As for the vendors they say sales are good, especially during the day. As the sun sets, the sales start to fall off.

Those selling memorabilia say they're going to be staying in business for some time after the inauguration.