Man accused of biting off ear during fight in Minot - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man accused of biting off ear during fight in Minot

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A man is accused of biting off the ear of another person during a fight at a lumber and hardware store in Minot.
    
Fifty-two-year-old Gary Eiland is charged with aggravated assault, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
    
A probable cause affidavit says Eiland and the other man were fighting over where to place store merchandise when Eiland bit off the man's ear.
    
Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2jgd5DX ) reports the severed ear was found, but doctors were unable to reattach it.
    
Eiland has a court hearing March 2. The state's attorney's office declined to comment on the case. It wasn't immediately clear if Eiland has an attorney.
    
___
    
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Power Outages Effecting Several Customers In Great Falls

    Power Outages Effecting Several Customers In Great Falls

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-07-25 20:30:45 GMT

    Northwestern Energy is reporting several outages throughout the city of Great Falls. The company tweeted out "About 2100 customers w/o power on city's NW side.  Report of a hit pole. No estimate yet on fix time." We will continue to update you as more information becomes available. 

    Northwestern Energy is reporting several outages throughout the city of Great Falls. The company tweeted out "About 2100 customers w/o power on city's NW side.  Report of a hit pole. No estimate yet on fix time." We will continue to update you as more information becomes available. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • Camera-Audio Operator Position - Great Falls

    KFBB-TV, the ABC/FOX affiliate in Central Montana, is seeking a camera-audio operator. 

    KFBB-TV, the ABC/FOX affiliate in Central Montana, is seeking a camera-audio operator. 

  • If you witness an accident, make sure to dial 911

    If you witness an accident, make sure to dial 911

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-07-12 10:35:07 GMT

    Summer is known as a time for dangerous travel. Every summer you continue to hear about serious and life threatening car accidents. 

    Summer is known as a time for dangerous travel. Every summer you continue to hear about serious and life threatening car accidents. 

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...