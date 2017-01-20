Man accused of biting off ear during fight in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A man is accused of biting off the ear of another person during a fight at a lumber and hardware store in Minot.



Fifty-two-year-old Gary Eiland is charged with aggravated assault, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.



A probable cause affidavit says Eiland and the other man were fighting over where to place store merchandise when Eiland bit off the man's ear.



Minot Daily News (http://bit.ly/2jgd5DX ) reports the severed ear was found, but doctors were unable to reattach it.



Eiland has a court hearing March 2. The state's attorney's office declined to comment on the case. It wasn't immediately clear if Eiland has an attorney.



___



Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)