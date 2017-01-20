Knowing your presidents

Do you know your history?

Our reporters took to the streets of Great Falls to see just how well you all know your presidents.

Vicky Gonderio, who son is a history teacher, said that her son would be so upset if she missed any of the questions.

Veteran, John Nelson, was quizzed on past presidents but struggled when it came to knowing what president had 15 children.

One question everybody seemed get correct was who was the first president and who was the 45th president.

Mayor Bob Kelly also took our presidential quiz and knew every answer we asked him except one.

It was refreshing to hit the streets of Great Falls and have a little fun with our past.