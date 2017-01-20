Students react to Inauguration

Great Falls - Each Presidential Inauguration is a historic event, and for some 7th graders at North Middle School in Great Falls, it's their first time actually watching an Inauguration.

Friday's lesson started with some students answering a very important question posed by their teacher: 'what do you hope to hear from President Trump?'

The students also shared their feelings about a new President taking office.

"I like him and I'm happy he is President, because I think this is going to be a new generation and a new change for our country," said Drake Hudgins, a 7th grader.

Hudgins is also hoping that healthcare will be one of those changes.

"I'm hoping to hear that with ObamaCare, that (President Trump) is going to start to change that," said Hudgins.

Others hope President Trump will turn his attention toward public schools.

"I'm hoping to hear him say that maybe he will put more money toward education," said Alexandra Davidson, a 7th grader.

For some, they're more concerned about how President Trump treats others.

"He needs to do his job and not be so childish like when he gave his speech earlier, he needs to be more respectful toward us," said Harmony Carrier, a 7th grader.

Carrier says that respect is also a two way street.

"Even if we don't like Donald Trump, we still need to give him respect," said Carrier.

As for teacher Brian Dues, Friday's lesson started with a question and ended with a statement: the transfer of political power should be peaceful.

“The baton of power is passed between President to President without strife, without struggle, without military intervention because that is unique to our country,” said Dues.

As for the students, they seemed to agree on one thing. This is an Inauguration that they won’t soon forget.