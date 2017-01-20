Students react to Inauguration - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Students react to Inauguration

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - Each Presidential Inauguration is a historic event, and for some 7th graders at North Middle School in Great Falls, it's their first time actually watching an Inauguration.

Friday's lesson started with some students answering a very important question posed by their teacher: 'what do you hope to hear from President Trump?'

The students also shared their feelings about a new President taking office.

"I like him and I'm happy he is President, because I think this is going to be a new generation and a new change for our country," said Drake Hudgins, a 7th grader.

Hudgins is also hoping that healthcare will be one of those changes.

"I'm hoping to hear that with ObamaCare, that (President Trump) is going to start to change that," said Hudgins.

Others hope President Trump will turn his attention toward public schools.

"I'm hoping to hear him say that maybe he will put more money toward education," said Alexandra Davidson, a 7th grader.

For some, they're more concerned about how President Trump treats others.

"He needs to do his job and not be so childish like when he gave his speech earlier, he needs to be more respectful toward us," said Harmony Carrier, a 7th grader.

Carrier says that respect is also a two way street.

"Even if we don't like Donald Trump, we still need to give him respect," said Carrier.

As for teacher Brian Dues, Friday's lesson started with a question and ended with a statement: the transfer of political power should be peaceful.

“The baton of power is passed between President to President without strife, without struggle, without military intervention because that is unique to our country,” said Dues.

As for the students, they seemed to agree on one thing. This is an Inauguration that they won’t soon forget.

  • Most Popular

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...