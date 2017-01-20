Great Falls Central's Mike Nelson Steps Down as Head Football Coach

Courtesy: Great Falls Central Jamie Stevens:

Great Falls Central Catholic High School’s Mike Nelson has decided to step down as head football coach. Coach Nelson is still going to be a part of the coaching staff but he would like more flexibility to travel to watch his son, Reid, play football for Montana Tech. Mike was selected to coach the Bob Cleaverly 8 Man All-Star game in the spring and plans to stay involved in 8 man football in MT. We are currently advertising the vacancy and are dedicated to finding the right fit for the program.

Coach Statement:

January 12, 2017

Dear Great Falls Central Community,

I will be stepping down as the head football coach at GF Central. I have absolutely enjoyed my six years working with the Mustang players and parents. I greatly appreciate the support from the Central administration and community. I will still be working with the new football staff and look forward to being on the field and in the weight room each day with the kids.

Sincerely,

Coach Nelson