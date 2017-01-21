D.C. goes black tie; a look at the inauguration balls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

D.C. goes black tie; a look at the inauguration balls

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

Greg LaMotte traveled to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump. On Friday night many of the attendees hit the town, for the inauguration balls. Greg LaMotte met up with some of those people who were decked to the nines. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teacher who cartwheeled without underwear given probation

    Teacher who cartwheeled without underwear given probation

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-07-26 18:57:46 GMT

    A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

    A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

  • Transgender military ban; officials react

    Transgender military ban; officials react

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-07-27 02:15:58 GMT

    On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, President Trump announced transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve "in any capacity" in the U.S. Military.  Right now, there are quite a few questions surrounding this announcement.  

    On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, President Trump announced transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve "in any capacity" in the U.S. Military.  Right now, there are quite a few questions surrounding this announcement.  

  • Sponsors can gather signatures for anti-transgender measure

    Sponsors can gather signatures for anti-transgender measure

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-07-26 20:48:31 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A proposed Montana ballot initiative that would allow people to sue for emotional or mental distress if they spot a transgender person in a public bathroom has passed a legal review.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A proposed Montana ballot initiative that would allow people to sue for emotional or mental distress if they spot a transgender person in a public bathroom has passed a legal review.

  • A One-armed, Machete-Wielding Clown Arrested

    A One-armed, Machete-Wielding Clown Arrested

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 1:42 PM EDT2017-07-26 17:42:09 GMT

    A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested. 

    A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road in Maine wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested. 

  • What is A Viking

    What is A Viking

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-27 00:40:42 GMT
    Vikings meatballs are one of the most popular items at the Montana State Fair.They are a ball of hot, deliciously deep fried combination of beef and pork fried to perfection. The Sons of Norway have been serving up these golden brown goodies since 1966 and their one of the staples of the fair and folks love them.  Judy Fisher, President of Lodsen Lodge #138, said this is a specialty item and people only can get them once maybe twice a year. She says the meatball recipe has been...
    Vikings meatballs are one of the most popular items at the Montana State Fair.They are a ball of hot, deliciously deep fried combination of beef and pork fried to perfection. The Sons of Norway have been serving up these golden brown goodies since 1966 and their one of the staples of the fair and folks love them.  Judy Fisher, President of Lodsen Lodge #138, said this is a specialty item and people only can get them once maybe twice a year. She says the meatball recipe has been...

  • Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Drunk Driver hands officer a tube of lipstick as her ID

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:50:22 GMT

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

    Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification. 

  • Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Body found roadside near Jefferson City

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-07-24 22:47:49 GMT

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

    An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning. 

  • Mother punched in face over social media

    Mother punched in face over social media

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-24 21:42:24 GMT

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

    A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms. 

  • UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    UM Student Released After Being Held In China

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:12:57 GMT

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...

    In a conference call Sunday afternoon, Senator Steve Daines announced that Guthrie McLean has been released from a China jail.  Daines said he received an email early Sunday afternoon from Guthrie's mother Jennifer saying, "Prayer's answered. Guthrie is home." The Senator says the release came after two days of negotiations stretching 20 hours each. Guthrie is in good condition and charges against him have been dropped. U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released...