1/21: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, January 21.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlee 80, Valley Christian 38



Belgrade 67, Browning 47



Belt 65, Centerville 34



Billings Skyview 72, Butte 35



Box Elder 71, North Star 58



Bozeman 60, Great Falls 57



Butte Central 72, Stevensville 39



Circle 55, Culbertson 37



Clark Fork, Idaho 59, Clark Fork 28



Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 67, Missoula Big Sky 48



Colstrip 73, Shepherd 35



Corvallis 44, Dillon 38



Cut Bank 74, Rocky Boy 73



Ennis 58, Twin Bridges 42



Fairview 57, Froid/Medicine Lake 47



Florence 59, Troy 30



Foothills Christian 54, Flathead Valley Home School 47



Frenchtown 40, Columbia Falls 36



Glasgow 48, North Country 36



Great Falls Russell 50, Billings West 45



Hamilton 61, Missoula Sentinel 51



Hardin 73, Glendive 30



Harrison-Willow Creek 75, Sheridan 39



Hays-Lodgepole 77, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 24



Lewistown (Fergus) 74, Huntley Project 51



Lincoln 54, White Sulphur Springs 49



Livingston 52, Havre 51



Lodge Grass 55, Joliet 43



Manhattan 78, Jefferson (Boulder) 69



Manhattan Christian 88, Absarokee 44



Melstone 56, Ekalaka 32



Park City 63, Roberts 34



Plains 43, Charlo 30



Polson 63, Whitefish 54



Power 67, Simms 45



Roy-Winifred 61, Geraldine/Highwood 50



Savage 64, Mon-Dak 27



Scobey 56, Dodson 45



Seeley-Swan 44, Drummond 39



Shelby 62, Fairfield 61, OT



Sidney 70, Miles City 50



St. Labre 49, Baker 44



Sunburst 71, Cascade 40



Three Forks 51, Columbus 38



Townsend 70, Choteau 63



Turner 52, Fort Benton 47



Wibaux 61, Custer-Hysham 34



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arlee 68, Valley Christian 22



Baker 48, St. Labre 46, OT



Belgrade 57, Browning 56



Belt 63, Centerville 42



Billings Central 55, Laurel 44



Billings Skyview 62, Butte 26



Box Elder 77, North Star 39



Bozeman 63, Great Falls 58



Broadus 60, Terry 55



Butte Central 56, Stevensville 39



Cascade 63, Sunburst 20



Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53, Hays-Lodgepole 43



Chinook 54, Big Sandy 30



Clark Fork 61, Clark Fork, Idaho 40



Colstrip 57, Shepherd 35



Columbia Falls 51, Frenchtown 40



Corvallis 44, Dillon 38



Culbertson 56, Circle 49



Deer Lodge 53, St. Ignatius 41



Eureka 54, Stillwater Christian 48



Fairfield 72, Shelby 24



Fort Benton 49, Turner 45



Glasgow 49, North Country 29



Great Falls Russell 43, Billings West 31



Hardin 65, Glendive 64



Harlowton 37, Broadview-Lavina 34



Harrison-Willow Creek 46, Sheridan 26



Havre 57, Livingston 30



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43, Winnett-Grass Range 30



Jefferson (Boulder) 38, Manhattan 30



Libby 47, Bigfork 42



Lodge Grass 56, Joliet 52



Manhattan Christian 44, Absarokee 37



Melstone 54, Ekalaka 39



Miles City 67, Sidney 45



Mon-Dak 59, Savage 44



Mon-Dak 58, Fairview 14



Park City 63, Roberts 20



Phillipsburg 46, Lima 29



Plains 43, Charlo 30



Polson 34, Whitefish 32



Red Lodge 82, Lame Deer 66



Richey-Lambert 47, Bainville 34



Rocky Boy 73, Cut Bank 72



Roy-Winifred 57, Geraldine/Highwood 15



Scobey 57, Dodson 25



Simms 50, Power 46



Three Forks 76, Columbus 37



Townsend 69, Choteau 57



Troy 51, Florence 48



Twin Bridges 58, Ennis 38



White Sulphur Springs 45, Lincoln 22



Wibaux 45, Custer-Hysham 23