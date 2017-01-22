1/21: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, January 21.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlee 80, Valley Christian 38
Belgrade 67, Browning 47
Belt 65, Centerville 34
Billings Skyview 72, Butte 35
Box Elder 71, North Star 58
Bozeman 60, Great Falls 57
Butte Central 72, Stevensville 39
Circle 55, Culbertson 37
Clark Fork, Idaho 59, Clark Fork 28
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 67, Missoula Big Sky 48
Colstrip 73, Shepherd 35
Corvallis 44, Dillon 38
Cut Bank 74, Rocky Boy 73
Ennis 58, Twin Bridges 42
Fairview 57, Froid/Medicine Lake 47
Florence 59, Troy 30
Foothills Christian 54, Flathead Valley Home School 47
Frenchtown 40, Columbia Falls 36
Glasgow 48, North Country 36
Great Falls Russell 50, Billings West 45
Hamilton 61, Missoula Sentinel 51
Hardin 73, Glendive 30
Harrison-Willow Creek 75, Sheridan 39
Hays-Lodgepole 77, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 24
Lewistown (Fergus) 74, Huntley Project 51
Lincoln 54, White Sulphur Springs 49
Livingston 52, Havre 51
Lodge Grass 55, Joliet 43
Manhattan 78, Jefferson (Boulder) 69
Manhattan Christian 88, Absarokee 44
Melstone 56, Ekalaka 32
Park City 63, Roberts 34
Plains 43, Charlo 30
Polson 63, Whitefish 54
Power 67, Simms 45
Roy-Winifred 61, Geraldine/Highwood 50
Savage 64, Mon-Dak 27
Scobey 56, Dodson 45
Seeley-Swan 44, Drummond 39
Shelby 62, Fairfield 61, OT
Sidney 70, Miles City 50
St. Labre 49, Baker 44
Sunburst 71, Cascade 40
Three Forks 51, Columbus 38
Townsend 70, Choteau 63
Turner 52, Fort Benton 47
Wibaux 61, Custer-Hysham 34
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlee 68, Valley Christian 22
Baker 48, St. Labre 46, OT
Belgrade 57, Browning 56
Belt 63, Centerville 42
Billings Central 55, Laurel 44
Billings Skyview 62, Butte 26
Box Elder 77, North Star 39
Bozeman 63, Great Falls 58
Broadus 60, Terry 55
Butte Central 56, Stevensville 39
Cascade 63, Sunburst 20
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53, Hays-Lodgepole 43
Chinook 54, Big Sandy 30
Clark Fork 61, Clark Fork, Idaho 40
Colstrip 57, Shepherd 35
Columbia Falls 51, Frenchtown 40
Corvallis 44, Dillon 38
Culbertson 56, Circle 49
Deer Lodge 53, St. Ignatius 41
Eureka 54, Stillwater Christian 48
Fairfield 72, Shelby 24
Fort Benton 49, Turner 45
Glasgow 49, North Country 29
Great Falls Russell 43, Billings West 31
Hardin 65, Glendive 64
Harlowton 37, Broadview-Lavina 34
Harrison-Willow Creek 46, Sheridan 26
Havre 57, Livingston 30
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43, Winnett-Grass Range 30
Jefferson (Boulder) 38, Manhattan 30
Libby 47, Bigfork 42
Lodge Grass 56, Joliet 52
Manhattan Christian 44, Absarokee 37
Melstone 54, Ekalaka 39
Miles City 67, Sidney 45
Mon-Dak 59, Savage 44
Mon-Dak 58, Fairview 14
Park City 63, Roberts 20
Phillipsburg 46, Lima 29
Plains 43, Charlo 30
Polson 34, Whitefish 32
Red Lodge 82, Lame Deer 66
Richey-Lambert 47, Bainville 34
Rocky Boy 73, Cut Bank 72
Roy-Winifred 57, Geraldine/Highwood 15
Scobey 57, Dodson 25
Simms 50, Power 46
Three Forks 76, Columbus 37
Townsend 69, Choteau 57
Troy 51, Florence 48
Twin Bridges 58, Ennis 38
White Sulphur Springs 45, Lincoln 22
Wibaux 45, Custer-Hysham 23
