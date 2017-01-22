Missoula Police investigate string of car thefts at movie theater

Multiple car thefts at a Missoula theater have local residents banding together to bring an end to this string of vehicle break-ins. Sunday, Missoula police confirmed a number of reported car thefts had been turned over to their detective division.

Missoula resident Mindi Hogan posted photos on her Facebook page after her car was broken into and robbed Friday night while her family watched a movie at Missoula’s Carmike 12 Theater.

Hogan said she was told by a police officer that her car followed a number of recent car robberies and even garnered attention from another resident who'd been through the exact same thing only weeks prior.

"The officer let us know that we were the tenth in 14 days that had been reported, and it just kind of made my heart stop to think, Gosh, would I have come? Would I have sent my daughter out to get the bucket of popcorn by herself?" Hogan said.

Lolo resident Micki Crews said, "Now that I've heard that it's happened to multiple people, it kind of gives me a renewed interest in following up, and making sure this doesn't happen to other people."

ABC FOX Montana reached out to Carmike 12 for a statement as well as whether or not the theater provided camera surveillance. Management with Carmike 12 declined comments on the matter.